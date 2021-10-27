Scorpio

Oct. 23-Nov. 21

Some much-needed and profound change is afoot in your collaborations, partnerships and relationships overall. This has been in the works for the past six months, but it’s coming to a critical juncture this month. This also points to a new cycle of beginnings when it comes to who you are. You’ll be equipped to communicate with grace and empathy as you navigate the crucial shifts in your life.

