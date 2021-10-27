November is eclipse season. Eclipses give way to crucial changes that feel fated. A new moon in Scorpio takes place on the 4th that may bring up shocking and liberating revelations, so you can start anew. Venus enters Capricorn, and Mercury enters Scorpio both on the 5th. This will inspire you to dig deeper so you can support yourself with stronger foundations. A partial lunar eclipse in Taurus occurs on the 19th. It will be visible in North and South America, Australia, and parts of Europe and Asia. A lunar eclipse is a full moon where earth lines up and occludes the opposing sun’s rays, casting a red hue on the moon’s surface. In your lives, this means a significant culmination is taking place that has been budding since May 2021. The sun enters Sagittarius on the 21st. Mercury follows suit on the 24th, ushering us into the transition from autumn to winter. Read your horoscopes for guidance for the month ahead.
Scorpio
Oct. 23-Nov. 21
Some much-needed and profound change is afoot in your collaborations, partnerships and relationships overall. This has been in the works for the past six months, but it’s coming to a critical juncture this month. This also points to a new cycle of beginnings when it comes to who you are. You’ll be equipped to communicate with grace and empathy as you navigate the crucial shifts in your life.
