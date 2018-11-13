Your Weekly Horoscope: November 14 – 20, 2018

1. Scorpio

Oct. 23-Nov. 21 Letting go is hard work — it requires you to lean into uncertainty, stay present with your feels, and resist the urge to move to the next playing field. Instead of pushing yourself beyond what you’re ready for, take a moment to tend to yourself, Scorpio. This week will bring up a lot of intense feels and the best thing to do about it is be here for it. You don’t need to be anyone but yourself, and you don’t need to do anything but your best, my love. Learn more about what it means to be a Scorpio.

2. Sagittarius

Nov. 22-Dec. 21 If you allow anxiety to drive you, you’re likely to get into power struggles with others that are not about what they seem to be. Instead of seeking power, seek the truth. Instead of seeking answers, seek the nuance. You are capable of achieving real clarity this week, but it won’t come by pushing your agenda. Listen to what’s being said, and what isn’t being said, ‘Tarius. Pay attention to what people’s actions say, and take stock of what your own behaviour implies this week. Learn more about what it means to be Sagittarius.

3. Capricorn

Dec. 22-Jan. 19 You don’t have to resonate with the stress around you, Capricorn. You don’t have to take on the pain of others in order to show them your support. Use your powers of discernment wisely this week. You can too easily abandon yourself in efforts to get along, and that won’t do you much good, or ultimately help you to invest in other people. You shouldn’t make yourself smaller in order to get love and support. Be here for the complexity that is an inevitable part of your relationships. Learn more about what it means to be a Capricorn.

4. Aquarius

Jan. 20-Feb. 18 It’s time for some serious reflection, Aquarius. What you care about, how you move forward, and why you do whatever comes next is all very revealing. If you find that your actions aren’t reflective of your true values, it’s time for a serious change. You don’t need to be able to see the future in order to prepare for it, my friend — get present, get honest, and get organized. You are on your way up and need only to make self-appropriate choices from here. Learn more about what it means to be an Aquarius.

5. Pisces

Feb. 19-March 20 Letting go can be downright terrifying. It’s hard to know what you can rely on when you aren’t confident in yourself. This week Mars moves into your sign, making this the perfect time to work on your relationship to your own self-worth. It’s important that your ego is strong enough to refer back to and use in uncertain situations, but not so big that it has you thinking that your experience if more important or relevant than anyone else’s. Seek balance within yourself, sweet Pisces. Learn more about what it means to be Pisces.

6. Aries

March 21-April 19 When you’re frustrated is the time to get still or to get cracking. Make sure that your action is paired with wisdom this week, Aries. If you react impulsively to your strongest feels you may not take the time to properly understand what they’re trying to tell you. Yes, this is a good time for change, but not just any change — do the work to remember what you want, and pair that self-knowledge with action. Make improvements, not distractions, my love. Learn more about what it means to be Aries.

7. Taurus

April 20-May 20 Not knowing what comes next is unnerving, but it’s not evidence of things getting worse. Instead of indulging your fears with catastrophizing thoughts, try to keep yourself in the here and now. You can put one foot in front of the other, so just do that. Tend to the small things and you’ll get to where you need to be in the big picture, by and by. That change is in the air is inevitable, but that’s all that’s certain. How you respond to it is a matter of free will, Taurus. Learn more about what it means to be Taurus.

8. Gemini

May 21-June 21 Anxiety is not instruction and it’s not intuition – it’s just fear. Find new ways to position yourself to old worries. You are growing, and that means it’s time for you to outgrow some habits that have long been ineffective. This week the things that aren’t working in your habits, attitudes, or lifestyle are going to feel uncomfortable. Tend to your feels with patience and seek simple solutions to even the most complicated of problems, Twin Star. Learn more about what it means to be Gemini.

9. Cancer

June 22-July 22 You can’t know what’s going on for others, and as important as that information is, it shouldn’t be the benchmark of how you determine your own wellness. This week will test your ability to manage your self-care independently of your relationships. Strive to honour your feels without constantly checking in with others for validation. Your experience is yours alone. Take stock of where you’re at and take responsibility for how you respond to your life, Moonchild. Learn more about what it means to be Cancer.

10. Leo

July 23-Aug. 22 Instead of obsessing over all the details and working yourself into frenzy, it’s time for a little acceptance. If you can start where you’re at, no matter how or why you got here, you can start to unpack, reorganize, and manage it, Leo. This week is an excellent time to establish your boundaries, but if you attempt to do this before you determine what they are, you’ll just succeed in the psychological equivalent of shoving all your dirty clothes under the bed. Create meaningful changes, my love. Learn more about what it means to be a Leo.

11. Virgo

Aug. 23-Sept. 22 It’s on you to exercise your freedoms, Virgo. Stop waiting for someone to give you permission to be where you’re at, and to do what you feel called to do. It’s time for you to act from a place of empowerment and self-reference. It’s wise to pair your own drives with the needs of the people around you so that you don’t kick up opposition to your plans, but don’t confuse acting in concert with others with allowing them to write and direct the music for you. Learn more about what it means to be a Virgo.

12. Libra