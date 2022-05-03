April 20-May 20

You need a timeout to recharge your energies and get grounded. If you don’t take care of yourself, you’ll not only feel bad, but you will also act in ways that aren’t authentic to you. Step into uncomfortable feelings, even though it’s super awkward, so that you can nurture yourself, identify your needs, and gather up your energy. This is foundational to pointing yourself in the right direction and making headway that feels good to you.



May 21-June 21

It’s wise to be aware of your fears so that you can work through them, but you get into trouble when you fixate on them or project them out onto others. The astrology of this week will support you in breaking fear-based patterns, but you have to be brave enough to do things differently. Don’t rush your progress or look for instant validation on your approach. Instead, commit your energy to the big picture—each step doesn’t have to be perfect as long as you’re moving in the right direction.



June 22-July 22

This is a great week for taking chances and putting yourself out there, Moonchild. You have worked hard to get to where you are, and if you can get grounded enough to consider the lessons of your past and how they are foundational to where you’re at now, that will put you in the best possible position. Trust your instincts, but use them in concert with your common sense. What you do now will have consequences, and if you take on too much or push people or situations too far, it may not be worth it. Pace yourself towards greatness.



July 23-Aug. 22

You may be dealing with some rocky dynamics in your personal life, and while that’s no fun, there’s much that can be gleaned from it. Remember that you are on the same side as the person that you’re dealing with; this can even be true if you don’t especially like that person or fundamentally disagree with them. Instead of seeing others as adversaries or challengers, imagine that they want what you want: peace, stability, and the chance to be heard. This shift in perspective may change your approach in a way that creates more ease, and there’s no downside in that.



Aug. 23-Sept. 22

It’s wise to be self-protective this eclipse season. For you this week, this means being adaptable without abandoning your boundaries. When you use discernment instead of judgment, it is much easier to properly care for yourself and others. If you are impatient with your process, this becomes very difficult to do. Approach whatever problems you meet with curiosity and a willingness to explore what’s possible, Virgo.



Sept. 23-Oct. 22

Yours is a relational zodiac sign, and this means that you have a tendency to look at others before looking within yourself to find answers. This is a habit that you can break or change if you want to, and this week is a good time to experiment. When considering what to do, identify your own lived experience before asking others for their input. It’s not about becoming selfish as much as it is about learning to resource yourself, Libra.



Oct. 23-Nov. 21

If you vacillate between giving too much and withholding, you’re likely to not feel very good. You’ll likely have to deal with the consequences of making other people feel bad too. Strive to seek equilibrium in all moments, whether they’re really exciting, totally calm, or terribly upsetting. This will require that you stay emotionally present when it would be easier to go elsewhere, Scorpio. Don’t abandon yourself when your emotions spike, and don’t indulge in any defensive or placating behaviors.

Nov. 22-Dec. 21

As stressful as it can sometimes be, sitting with the unknown is a powerful practice. This week, you’re likely to feel impatient to make progress or anxious about something that you don’t quite know what to do with. Strive to be present before you try to “fix“ things. Explore without attachment, and don’t be in such a rush to prove yourself that you make declarations before you’re ready. Mercury goes retrograde this week, and reflection and introspection are the name of the game, Sagittarius.



Dec. 22-Jan. 19

As the saying goes, not all that glitters is gold. On the heels of the April solar eclipse, it is still important for you to be aligning with your values, Capricorn. You may encounter a major opportunity or setback this week, and in either case, it will be a test of how well you know yourself. Make sure that you’re leveraging your agency to act in ways that elevate your priorities. Don’t choose convenience at the cost of your values because no one likes an opportunistic Capricorn, amiright?



Jan. 20-Feb. 18

As things change around you, you always have the opportunity to change what is within you, Aquarius. Take a moment to consider what it is that you’re scared of. Are you resisting your own evolution and growth, or is there something wrong that needs your attention? You are going through a deep emotional transformation this eclipse season, and you don’t have to have all the answers or get everything right in order to be on the right path. Be introspective enough to make choices that you can live with.



Feb. 19-March 20

The truth is true whether you like it or not—and whether you know what to do with it or not. This week, you may need to confront or accept something that makes you uncomfortable. Instead of emotionally collapsing in the presence of upsets, strive to open your heart. Acknowledgment of what is is ultimately very empowering, and it can bolster your agency without compromising on kindness, Pisces.



March 21-April 19

Negative obsessions are just prayers for what you don’t want. If you’re feeling overwhelmed by negative thoughts, use your body as a resource to redirect your attention this week, Aries. If your ego gets in the way, you may end up feeling defensive or picking fights with people without even intending to. Care enough about yourself to tend to your insides so that you feel better. As a happy extension of that, you’ll act in better ways too.

