Your Weekly Horoscope: May 15 – 21, 2019

Taurus

April 20-May 20

The full moon in your relationship house on the 18th is likely to kick up some major interpersonal tension. When one thing ends, something else inevitably begins. If you allow your fear of emotional pain to dominate you, you’re not really living, Taurus. Prioritize honesty over security this week. If your stability is built on a foundation of half-truths, misunderstandings, or lies, the first upset will tear the whole thing down. Even if it is painful, the truth will set you free, my love.

Learn more about what it means to be Taurus.