April 20-May 20

The moon will be eclipsed in your relationship house on the 15th, and it’s likely to stir up familiar relationship issues for you, Taurus. Don’t lose energy trying to control or convince others. Instead, explore the patterns that are activated in your life, and strive to be curious about your own participation in recurrent dynamics. Devote your energy to introspection instead of action; the latter is poorly starred this week.



May 21-June 21

Your boundaries are yours to protect. This week, you may be feeling particularly resilient, and that’s a wonderful thing, but it doesn’t mean that it’s wise to take undue risks. The May 15th eclipse will position you in situations that test your resolve. Strive to find freedom, but not at the risk of your best interests. If you’ve gotta choose, go for the forest, and trust that the trees are all in there, Twin Star.

June 22-July 22

Your ruling planet is at it again! On the 15th there will be a lunar eclipse in Scorpio, and you’re likely to be feeling it in a major way. Do your best to avoid engaging in power struggles, and try to limit your scarcity-based thinking. This is an opportunity for you to embody the changes you’ve been working towards, Moonchild. How you are engaged with whatever comes up for you this week will have meaningful consequences in your life for the next six months, so bring your most compassionate lens to the table.



July 23-Aug. 22

If you have been feeling overwhelmed or have taken on too much recently, you may be feeling the crash this week. Do your best to slow down, and consider canceling plans if you can. The lunar eclipse on the 15th is meant to confront you with your innermost workings. And that’s unlikely to feel easy. Prioritize self care even if that means making last-minute changes or re-adjusting your commitments.



Aug. 23-Sept. 22

The struggles that you’re having both internally and in your personal life point to where you need clearer boundaries, Virgo. The lunar eclipse on the 15th is likely to provoke some defensiveness, and the opportunity is to sort through resentments or judgments that are limiting you. By doing this, you’re not letting “the bad guy” off the hook—you’re only taking the hook out of your own heart.



Sept. 23-Oct. 22

The lunar eclipse on the 15th is likely to kick up meaningful relationship dynamics, and as tempting as it may be to focus on what you think other people are feeling or thinking, the most important relationship to be working on right now is the one that you have with yourself. In doing so, you can identify your needs and what you can offer in a healthy way. These things will not only make you happier and healthier, but they’ll also lead to happier, more authentic relationships.



Oct. 23-Nov. 21

On the 15th there will be a lunar eclipse in your sign, and it is likely to trigger some pretty intense feelings in you, Scorpio. You don’t need to figure things out; you don’t need to create a new approach; and you don’t need to put out every fire that you come in contact with. Give yourself the space you need to sort through your emotions this week. People and situations may be revealing themselves to you, but you don’t need to respond right away.

Illustration, Kiki Ljung.[/caption]

Nov. 22-Dec. 21

Take it slow and steady, Sagittarius. The lunar eclipse on the 15th in your solar 12th house is an invitation to slow down and look within. You may need to sort through some unexamined attitudes or things you’ve been holding onto that really need to go. There’s no need for you to make any sudden moves this week; just do your best to explore your emotions and your role in the patterns of your life.



Dec. 22-Jan. 19

Learning to sit in uncertainty is a valuable skill, Capricorn. This week you are likely to find yourself engaging in power struggles or ruminating on something that upsets you. These things aren’t inherently bad, but in light of the May 15th lunar eclipse, it’s important that you pick your battles wisely. Adopt a slow and steady pace when dealing with drama, both with others and in your own thinking. Anything good can wait, and the not-so-good doesn’t need to be rushed either.



Jan. 20-Feb. 18

The May 15th eclipse is meant to trigger some big questions for you. If you have any ambiguity about what you’re doing with your life, it’s likely to get pretty emotional for you this week. The good news is that this is not a bad thing! It’s a chance for you to make sure that you’re on board with your life as it is, and if you are not, to align or reconnect with your agency. Even if you don’t have great choices in front of you, you’ve always got a choice. Take responsibility for it, Aquarius.



Feb. 19-March 20

Expansive Jupiter has left your sign! There’s also an eclipse on the 15th, and this may leave you feeling shaken. Instead of seeking answers outside of yourself, strive to trust in your own wisdom, Pisces. In life whatever you do is ultimately a risk. If you’re going to take chances, take a chance on yourself, and make choices that point you in the direction of what you love. You may need to let go to hold on.



March 21-April 19

It’s all about compromise, Aries. This week, your relationships are in a tender place and in need of some diplomatic TLC. While you could easily jump in there and make things happen, you’ll likely be more effective if you ask questions and really listen to what others are saying. You may need to give a little in the short term in order for everyone’s needs to be met in the long term. Bring thoughtfulness to how you approach all of your choices this week.

