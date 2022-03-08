Your Weekly Horoscope: March 9 - 15, 2022

Feb. 19-March 20

With the sun and Neptune meeting in your sign this week you may find yourself feeling especially restless, having a hard time with focus, exhausted or easily distracted. Let go of whatever it is that you’re fixated on if it isn’t constructive, Pisces. This is a powerful time for you to connect to your heart and to either create a vision for yourself or the world from there, or to simply act in ways that reflect the truth you find therein. Follow your intuition, not your anxieties.

March 21-April 19

There’s so much stress in the world around you that it would be easy to take it personally when people act strange. This week you may be dealing with defensiveness or aggressiveness from others. Don’t let grumpy people drag you down to their level. You’re going through a test of your ability to stay aligned with your own emotions, even in the face of ego conflicts and power struggles. It’s not easy, but you are ready to show up on your own terms, Aries.

April 20-May 20

This week you’re likely to be feeling overwhelmed and burnt out. Strive to create more focus on the things that matter most to you. You may care deeply about 30 things but, realistically, only have the bandwidth to engage with three in a day. Give yourself the gift of discernment so that you can use your energy more effectively in the short term, and have a better sense of how you’re going to get to everything in the long term, Taurus.

May 21-June 21

This is an important time to consider where you’re going, especially in the context of where you’ve been. You’ve been working hard to advance yourself, Twin Star, and you have likely made meaningful, even if not spectacular, progress in recent weeks. Take the time to be grateful for your progress, no matter how subtle or small it may be. This week the decisions you make, and the motivations that compel you, are going to prove to be important.

June 22-July 22

When you’re feeling anxious, it’s important that you choose healthy habits, Moonchild. The way that you cope with your emotions will leave a foundation for your ongoing resiliency—or lack thereof. As important as the details of your situation are, there’s a bigger picture at play here: How you behave when you’re feeling helpless or hopeless is a reflection on you, more than your situation. Taking good care of yourself helps you to do your best with others this week.

July 23-Aug. 22

In your drive to create something life-affirming it may be tempting to only focus on the fun bits, or to avoid unpleasantness altogether. This impulse is not just coming from a Pollyanna-inspired desire to keep things light; it’s actually connected to your fear of losing yourself in heavy emotions. As you lead your life forward, strive to take authority over all your feelings, even the difficult ones. The best way to trust yourself is by being a trustworthy friend, even when things are hard.

Aug. 23-Sept. 22

Boundaries are a tricky thing. In order to have healthy boundaries, you need to know yourself, and be willing to validate and honour that self-awareness. Unfortunately, that’s the easy part. Expressing your needs and limits to others can lead to defensiveness and miscommunications pretty easily. That said, your boundaries are yours to identify, hold and protect. Find creative ways of honouring your needs, Virgo, even if it feels really vulnerable to do so.

Sept. 23-Oct. 22

If you’ve taken in and taken on too much recently you may find yourself feeling exhausted, overwhelmed and generally tapped. It’s important that you don’t act from that place, because if you do you’ll essentially be laying the foundation for what you don’t want. Tend to your insides before you make any major moves, Libra. Ask for help if you need it and do your best to ground yourself by leaning into the things that provide you security and stability this week.

Oct. 23-Nov. 21

It may feel like things are falling apart, when what’s really happening is out of your control but not necessarily bad. Instead of reacting to your strongest emotions, or worse, acting out against other people, do your best to promote equilibrium through simple acts of nurturance. That may look like breathing through your feelings and remembering to drink enough water, or giving other people the benefit of the doubt when they do annoying things. Strive to be generous this week, Scorpio.

Nov. 22-Dec. 21

As you move through deep emotional terrain you’re likely to bump up against fear. Whether you’re scared of failure, success, losing control or having too much responsibility doesn’t exactly matter. What counts this week is that you identify your anxieties so that you can begin coping with them. If you try to rush through your own discomfort, you won’t learn all that you’re capable of learning from where you’re at, Sagittarius. Rise to the challenge.

Dec. 22-Jan. 19

It’s time for you to maintain your boundaries, Capricorn. It’s important that you’re self-protective with your energies this week, because there’s a lot going on for you and you’re likely to be feeling pretty overwhelmed. Part of having healthy boundaries is letting go of control. You don’t need to control how other people are feeling about what you’re doing. Only strive to be aligned with your integrity as you do whatever you feel called to do.

Jan. 20-Feb. 18

You may need to disappoint some people, and even suffer through some losses for yourself, in order to get where you want to go this week. Take a moment to get aligned with your intentions as you lay foundations now that will have meaningful consequences in your near future. The actions you take and the way you go about them are setting the stage for your circumstances and your relationships. If there’s going to be discord or struggle, rise to the occasion, Aquarius. Don’t shy away from hard conversations and take responsibility as needed.