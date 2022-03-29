Your Weekly Horoscope: March 30 - April 5, 2022

March 21-April 19

This week, there’s a new moon in your sign, and that means it’s time to celebrate you! That said, the asteroid Chiron features heavily in this new moon chart, which means that this is an opportunity for healing, but it’s also a potentially uncomfortable journey in that direction. If things don’t go your way or you’re feeling upset, strive to align with your intentions before you say or do anything, Aries. What you do or don’t do now will have a meaningful impact, so act with care.

April 20-May 20

If you stay true to yourself, things may get a little awkward, but you’ll have done both yourself and your relationships a great service. If you slip into people-pleasing behaviours, you may have bigger problems at hand. This week, emotions will be running high for you and everyone else. Instead of rushing to placate people or quickly fix complicated situations, strive to be the change you wish to see in your own life and in the world around you.

May 21-June 21

As a Gemini you are not averse to change—or even a little chaos. That said, you may be feeling confronted by your own insecurities in the face of uncertainty. Allow yourself to feel what you feel without trying to fix or distract from your more difficult emotions. While you may not be in control, you can rise to the occasion. Act in ways that reflect your integrity and are an investment in what you want this week, Twin Star.

June 22-July 22

This week, you’re likely to feel really overwhelmed as the new moon in Aries and Chiron’s meeting with the Sun and Mercury bring up a great deal of agitation. What you do with those emotions is up to you. Channel your anger, passion and ambition in constructive ways when you can, and when you can’t, use your body as a tool for releasing excess or destructive energies. Honour your heart, even when it’s uncomfortable to do so, Moonchild.

July 23-Aug. 22

In your haste to make things better this week, you run the risk of making things worse. Interpersonal problems are not inherently bad, no matter how uncomfortable they are. Sometimes they are exactly what we need in order to achieve greater closeness, healing and even happiness. Be willing to compromise—that might mean you don’t get exactly what you want! It’s more important that others feel heard than that you make quick progress, Leo.

Aug. 23-Sept. 22

When you don’t have enough information but you’re feeling emotionally activated, that’s when you’re most likely to act out in self-destructive or upsetting ways. Investigate your own defensiveness and irritability this week. You most likely need a timeout so that you can regroup and recover, but if that’s not available to you, then make sure to maintain a discerning relationship to your strongest emotional reactions, Virgo.

Sept. 23-Oct. 22

This week’s tumultuous new moon in your relationship house is likely to spark some social drama and discomfort for you, Libra. Instead of passively allowing things to happen to you, strive to be an active participant in your life. Identify and access your agency, and be forthright about where you’re at, what you can offer and what you need. This isn’t the time for being controlling; it’s the time for putting yourself in the driver’s seat.

Oct. 23-Nov. 21

Nobody likes feeling sad, but if you recoil from unpleasant emotions, you’ll never know yourself fully, Scorpio. This week is intense—instead of fixating on stressful thoughts and memories, or distracting yourself with things that don’t truly matter at the expense of what does, strive to be present. While it’s the more uncomfortable option, it’s also the fastest and surest way out of the pickle and towards peace.

Nov. 22-Dec. 21

While you’re likely to be met with a fair amount of frustration this week, it’s not for nothing. How you respond to frustrations says a lot about you, even if the things that are upsetting you have nothing to do with you. Instead of looking for blame, confront your fears, Sagittarius. Acknowledge the real reason why you’re upset so that you can be empowered to deal with it. Lick your wounds and then rise to the occasion, my fiery friend.

Dec. 22-Jan. 19

If you’ve been feeling burnt out or exhausted, the energies of this week’s astrology may rattle you. Prioritize the needs of your body, even if that means slowing down in a significant way. The issues that rise to the surface for you at this time truly need your attention. Caring for yourself is not selfish; it’s foundational to being there for others and showing up in the world in the ways that you most want to.

Jan. 20-Feb. 18

Things are changing all around you, and depending on the details of your situation, that may feel like a really invigorating thing or a really destabilizing one. In either case it’s essential that you stay connected to your own emotional landscape, Aquarius. Stay aligned with your feelings so that you can act in ways that will sit right with you down the line and that reflect empathy. In this way, self-care is intertwined with the way that you show up for others.

Feb. 19-March 20

There is so much collective aggressive and reactive energy that you are likely to be feeling pretty destabilized this week. Instead of seeking perfection, strive to find equilibrium. You don’t need to respond to people on their timeline or engage with dynamics that feel unhealthy or out of alignment for you. Remember your agency and strive to be authentic when you can, and then be kind to yourself when you cannot, Pisces.