Your Weekly Horoscope: March 27 – April 2, 2019

March 21-April 19

When feelings get heavy it’s tempting to distract yourself with things you “have to do,” but the truth is sitting here, waiting for you, Aries. It’s time to look at your relationships, and to be kind to that elephant in the room that you’ve been avoiding. Just because you confront the truth doesn’t mean that you have to act on it, but denying what you know will only make you anxious and weaken your access to your wisest instincts. Open your eyes, my love.

April 20-May 20

When you set boundaries it’s inevitable that some people won’t like them, especially if saying “yes” to yourself involves having to say “no” to something or someone else. Your job this week is to cultivate balance between what you need and what you’re comfortable asking for. Your connections with others may thrive when you’re being disingenuous or compromising your true self, but at what cost? Push past your fears and find out what your relationships are really made of, Taurus.

May 21-June 21

Just because you can doesn’t mean you should. You’re doing a fantastic job of aligning yourself with the activities and goals that have meaning to you—yay you! The trouble only comes when you get caught up in your idea of progress instead of taking all of the necessary, and often tedious, real-life steps to turn those ideas into reality. Don’t move so fast that you trip on your own shoelaces this week. Secure your foundations before you rush ahead, Twin Star.

June 22-July 22

When you take up more space or do anything daring and different, there’s likely to be backlash. Whether you’re scared of other people’s condemnation or your own insecurities are what’s holding you back, the lesson is the same: holding yourself back out of fear will only shrink your life and your light. Strive to let go of your drive to please everyone (because it’s totally not possible), and just honour what’s right (which is totally in your grasp).

July 23-Aug. 22

It’s time to let go, not because you have to, but because it’s the kindest thing to do at this time. When you hold on to the past at the expense of your present, no one wins, Leo. Whether you need to change your attachments, your attitudes, your expectations, or your behaviour, this week the onus for change is on you. Look to what is in your control in the here and now, and focus your formidable energies on that, instead of waiting for things to change on their own.

Aug. 23-Sept. 22

Even if you get what you want or reach pinnacles of success, you still need to take space to integrate your feelings, Virgo. This week you’re likely to be confronted with the emotional upsets of having taken on too much, too fast. Your feelings need to be nurtured, and the place to start is to let them be complicated or contradictory. Don’t shut down when things get complicated. Allow your mixed feelings to point you to where you need more patience and further investigation, my love,

Sept. 23-Oct. 22

Getting clear about your boundaries it is a sign of maturity, but your true test is in embodying and asserting them. Speaking your truth is only one part of having healthy boundaries, and if you’re all talk with yours, you won’t get very far. No matter what’s going on this week, it’s your time to personify what you say you want and need, Libra. Be brave as you do the work of risking what you’ve got in favour of something more real.

Oct. 23-Nov. 21

Sometimes it seems like you’re doing everything right but they still turn out wrong. There isn’t always a moral judgment associated with your failures or successes—sometimes things just happen, Scorpio. As you tend to your feels, don’t make it worse by attaching a narrative about your merit as a person. Take things at face value this week and cope with your situation pragmatically. Don’t take things so personally that they become personal.

Nov. 22-Dec. 21

As Mars enters your relationship house on the 30th, you’re likely see the heat turned up in your relationships this week. Be on the lookout for others’ passions or flaring tempers. Strive to act with intention and consideration for your situation—and not just to defend your ego. You have the chance to get free, Sagittarius, but that at least in part requires you to try to release the attitudes and habits you have that keep you stuck, my love.

Dec. 22-Jan. 19

You’ve been growing in unexpected directions and it’s been an exciting, if not steady, time. This week you’ve got to catch up with yourself. This might look like cultivating ownership of who you’ve developed into, and how far you’ve come, or it may be time for you to let go of old and disproven ideas about yourself. Either way, it’s on you to modernize your relationship to yourself so that you are relating to the person that you are in the here and now, Cappy.

Jan. 20-Feb. 18

You can’t get it all right all of the time. If you find yourself trying to evade or avoid a truth that you know in your heart of hearts is real, you’ll only feel anxious and upset. This week the truth will truly set you free, Aquarius. Just don’t be in such a rush to figure out what to do with your reality that you psych yourself out and hide from it. Face the facts, no matter how uncomfortable they make you—it’s time to move on, my love.

Feb. 19-March 20

You’re not stuck, even if you’ve been feeling like you are. Your will is in contrast to someone else’s and you have a difficult choice to make. Not having great choices is not the same as not having any choices. You may have to make peace with disappointing someone, or of having to go through a period of discomfort, this week. Make sure that you’re not hiding your light under a bushel out of fear of the shadow it’ll cast on others. It’s time to burn bright, Pisces.