Your Weekly Horoscope: March 23 - 29, 2022

March 21-April 19

Emotions can be awkward, even when they feel good. This week you may find yourself overthinking how you feel or what your role is in your relationships. While care and consideration are wonderful, negative or stressful fixations are not. Slow down so that you can reflect on how you feel and gain insight into what’s underneath that. Find authentic and true ways of honouring where you’re at, Aries.

April 20-May 20

While you may encounter frustration and be overwhelmed this week, it’s not for nothing. The problems that you’re having in your life point directly to what most needs your care and attention. You may need to slow things down or to speed them up, but in either case, it’s important that you don’t do it all alone. Listen to what others have to say, and take in their feedback without letting it invalidate your own feelings or perspective. What you need now is boundaries that are held and expressed with care.

May 21-June 21

It’s time to let go. This week you are likely to feel confronted by old relationship dynamics or impulses within you that are outdated and better left in the past. Don’t expect others to have changed just because you have, Twin Star. It’s on you to uphold your own evolving boundaries and needs, and extra points if you are gracious with others as they adjust to those changes. Just because things aren’t going as smoothly as you’d prefer doesn’t mean they’re not going in the right direction.

June 22-July 22

You’ve got the right idea, but it all comes down to timing, Moonchild. While you may feel ready to start something new or make changes to your life, this isn’t the time to rush things. That simply won’t work. Instead, strive to embody your truth and the insights you’ve worked hard to cultivate. It’s not about going out and making change as much as staying present and participating in it.

July 23-Aug. 22

You’re likely to find yourself engaged in dynamics that are uncomfortable this week. If you let yourself run unchecked with assumptions, you’re likely to feel pretty anxious. Instead of wasting your energy looking for fault, accept what’s happening here and now. In this way you will be better poised to constructively engage with your own emotions as well as the dynamics at play in your relationships. Take a patient and inquisitive approach to your relationships, Leo.

Aug. 23-Sept. 22

It’s unwise to take on too much this week, Virgo. You are in a great place in many ways and capable of doing so much more. But just because you can, doesn’t mean you should. Mobilizing on half-baked ideas or unexamined impulses may land you in a position where you’re committed to things you really don’t want to do, or that take away from the stuff you most deeply care about. If you prioritize finding your equilibrium before taking action, things will likely go your way.

Sept. 23-Oct. 22

Don’t overdo it, Libra. Just because the people you care about are struggling does not mean you need to take on those struggles. Instead, strive to simply be present for others. This may look the same in practical terms, but it will likely feel really different. Actively listen and bear witness to what your loved ones are going through, and ask if advice is desired. Often, people only need your presence. Finding your autonomy within relationships can be hard, but it’s ever so valuable, my love.

Oct. 23-Nov. 21

You may be struggling with disappointment, as things aren’t working out as you had hoped. Instead of obsessing on what could have been or what you expected, strive to come to acceptance of what is right now. Feel your feelings without attaching the narrative that because things are hard now, they will always be hard. Your feelings, much like your situation, will ebb and flow. Just keep your head above water when things get choppy.

Nov. 22-Dec. 21

This week holds within it so much potential for you to thrive! The key is for you to create and take advantage of a little bit of space. All great movements require periods of apparent inactivity; don’t be in such a rush that you forget to centre self-protection and care in your approach. Remember, Sagittarius: the way things look is not as important as the way that they actually are. For best results, in addition to materially investing in what you care about, invest in your own peace as well.

Dec. 22-Jan. 19

It takes just as much energy to have positive expectations as it does to have fear-based ones. In the words of Sonya Renee Taylor, “collude with possibility” this week. There is so much that can go right in life, and it’s a valuable time for you to align with that. Put yourself out there, take risks and be willing to be hopeful, even when it would be easier to keep your dreams small and your head down, Capricorn.

Jan. 20-Feb. 18

There are important themes running through your life right now, and as compelling as the details of your situation are, it would be unwise to ignore the patterns themselves. How you participate is as important as what you do at this time, Aquarius. Make sure that you are not acting out of fear, pride or anger. Allowing yourself to be swept along with events or to be too reactive won’t help either. Bring intention to all that you do, my love.

Feb. 19-March 20

You may find yourself in a position this week where you want to clarify your needs and boundaries, but you also feel confused about what they are when you actually try to articulate them. Don’t rush yourself, Pisces! Create space in your life to cultivate acceptance for your situation, your feelings, and your needs. There are no guarantees that things will go well in life, even when you do your best. But showing up with great intentions can be its own reward.