Your Horoscope For March 2019

1. Pisces

Feb. 19-March 20 When you don’t have all the information you don’t need to use your imagination – you need to use your analyzer. Ask questions, and have an open mind with what you find this month, especially around the new moon on the 6th. You’re changing, and so are your circumstances, but it’s not clear how or where it’ll take you. What you can trust is that racing towards or away from things is a great way to confuse them, Pisces. Learn more about what it means to be Pisces.

2. Aries

March 21-April 19 You may really want to forge ahead, but if your gut instincts tell you to wait, you should wait, Aries. Things are unlikely to be exactly as they seem, so don’t jump to conclusions or rush your answers. If you’ve been feeling especially burnt out or if you’ve been pushing yourself too hard, March will confront you with the consequences. Strive to be patient and introspective as you pace yourself through your needs and desires, my love. Learn more about what it means to be Aries.

3. Taurus

April 20-May 20 While you can’t know exactly where you’re going, you can be gentle about how you get there. This month the stars are both increasing your capacity for compassion and creative growth, and making things seem more confusing. This is a lesson in how you approach things – not a challenge to seek answers, or to dig in your heels. Be here for the process, even when it involves sitting in the dark for a bit, Taurus. Learn more about what it means to be Taurus.

4. Gemini

May 21-June 21 If you don’t have a solid idea of where you’re going, it’s really hard to evaluate the options that you’re presented with on your way there. It’s time to refine your vision, even if that means sitting with what you don’t know for a minute. This month’s Mercury retrograde is an excellent time to revisit old plans, refine your goals, and reconfigure a plan, but try to think big picture so that you don’t get stuck on the details, Twin Star. Learn more about what it means to be Gemini.

5. Cancer

June 22-July 22 It’s okay to let go, Moonchild. You don’t need to direct what comes next, you only need to make sure that your responses to what come your way are in integrity with yourself, and not reflective of your situation alone. The full moon on the 20th will give way to a major development in your personal life. You’ve done the work – now it’s time to integrate it, and integrating change happens step by step, my love. Learn more about what it means to be Cancer.

6. Leo

July 23-Aug. 22 You don’t have to be in control in order to thrive, any more than you have to win every argument in order to make your point known. If you find that you’ve gotten knocked down a peg, try not to see it as anything more than it’s worth – a chance to learn and to be more humble. It doesn’t take anything from you to show yourself the same grace you would to a loved one when you falter, Leo. Learn more about what it means to be a Leo.

7. Virgo

Aug. 23-Sept. 22 If you can’t trust yourself, who can you trust? It’s important that you bring intention and patience to the ways that you are grappling with uncertainty this month, Virgo. Don’t push yourself beyond what you can do in a healthy way. You and your relationships are changing, and it’s inevitable that this will spark confusion. Take your time to move at a pace that allows your heart to catch up with your head this month. Learn more about what it means to be a Virgo.

8. Libra

Sept. 23-Oct. 22 When others clarify their boundaries for you it’s not meant to be cruel, even if it does hurt your feels a bit. How you respond to people’s expressed limits can say a lot about you — when you don’t feel entitled to expressing yourself, it can feel like you’re being rejected when others do. Strive to better understand why you’re reacting as you are, so you can best determine what you need to do about it, Libra. Learn more about what it means to be a Libra.

9. Scorpio

Oct. 23-Nov. 21 Taking responsibility for your actions means that you must take into account not only what you intended, but what you actually did – and how it affected others. Nobody is perfect, and it’s OK if you miscalculated. What will get you into trouble is going into defensive mode instead of owning your part. Every little and big thing that you do is not what defines you — it’s how you learn from it and evolve that does. Honour your own development, even when it’s hard, Scorpio. Learn more about what it means to be a Scorpio.

10. Sagittarius

Nov. 22-Dec. 21 When things don’t go your way it’s tempting to let your frustration inspire you to quit. Instead of giving up, get present, Sagittarius. Stay with your uncomfortable feelings in efforts to better care for them. March comes with a lot of confusion, and this can be demoralizing if you let it. The opportunity here is for you to go deeper so you can ultimately go farther. For now it’s best to be the tortoise, not the hare, my love. Learn more about what it means to be Sagittarius.

11. Capricorn

Dec. 22-Jan. 19 You need to be right with yourself, regardless of what others think. It’s time to advance yourself, and while you can’t (and shouldn’t) do it alone, you don’t need anyone’s approval, either. Strive to better understand the ways that you tend towards co-dependency and take active steps to be inter-dependent, instead. How you relate to others needs to grow, just as much as you do, Capricorn. Own your progress and be an agent of change in your life. Learn more about what it means to be a Capricorn.

12. Aquarius