Your Weekly Horoscope: March 2 - 8, 2022

Feb. 19-March 20

This week starts off with a somewhat overwhelming new moon in your sign. Don’t waste your energy worrying about what other people think. The astrology of this moment is urging you to get free. And what that looks like at this time is embracing where you’re at and who you are in this moment, and giving yourself permission to just be there. As relationship issues rear their head as they will likely do, show up as honestly as you can. That’s all you need to do, Pisces.

March 21-April 19

It’s important to check in with your motivations this week, Aries. If you are acting with the ambition to change others, you’re likely to meet a great deal of resistance. If you’re acting in a way that honestly reflects who you are and where you’re at, you’re more likely to get at the root of the matter. Confront your fears before you go confronting people—this will require that you check in with your emotions and prioritize self-care in what may feel like healthy, but uncharacteristic ways.

April 20-May 20

This week it’s important that you walk your talk. Pair your ideas with action, and continue to return to the question: is this in alignment for me? It’s such a simple shift of energy, but it can have a massive impact, Taurus. What you do now matters just as much as how you do it does. Don’t worry so much about what others will think and instead focus on nurturing a relationship with yourself that you feel good about.

May 21-June 21

In some ways it’s much easier to lament what isn’t working than to step up and grasp the reins of change. This week it is time for you to embody your goals, follow through with your vision and be patient with wherever you’re at in your process. You don’t need to achieve all of your goals in this moment, but what you do need is to authentically commit yourself to new ways of being that are better adjusted than some of your old modes of operation. Show up for it, Twin Star.

June 22-July 22

Emotions are your superpower and your kryptonite. This week there’s a lot going on in your relationship house and it may leave you feeling frayed or emotionally overwhelmed. The best thing to do is align with your emotional integrity, Moonchild. When you’re honest with yourself about how you feel, where it’s coming from, what you can offer and what you need, life—and in particular your relationships—flows more easily.

July 23-Aug. 22

To quote Jackie DeShannon, “What the world needs now is love, sweet love. And no, not just for some, but for everyone.” In whatever ways you can, bring care to the relationships you’re in and even to casual encounters with the people around you. This week you are able to put your trust to work by believing in your own resilience and ability to be generous when it matters most. In the face of your fears, ask yourself, ‘How can I bring TLC to this situation?’

Aug. 23-Sept. 22

You simply don’t have enough information to make an informed assessment this week, Virgo. This might make you feel defensive or easily threatened, but it doesn’t need to. When gathering more data doesn’t make you feel better, try a little bit of tenderness. Don’t allow yourself to be led by your fears when you have so much inner wisdom that you only have to tap into, my analytic friend.

Sept. 23-Oct. 22

When you don’t trust yourself, it’s hard to trust anyone else. The Venus and Mars conjunction to Pluto this week is going to kick up a lot of intense feelings for you. Instead of seeking distractions or even fixes, do the difficult work of sitting with your emotions so that you can better understand them. If you abandon yourself in times of struggle, you may feel better for a short while, but in the end you’re doing yourself a great disservice. Be willing to change, or get ready to be changed, Libra.

Oct. 23-Nov. 21

It’s really hard to stay still when you’re feeling vulnerable, but this week that’s exactly what you’re meant to do. Slow down, get grounded and create the space in your life, no matter how small, to let go of everything you’ve been gripping tightly and just breathe. You’re far more likely to be successful if you come at things with more balance and—dare I say—even more hopeful energy this week, Scorpio.

Nov. 22-Dec. 21

Fixating on what you don’t have or what you fear, in some ways, is like a prayer for what you don’t want. If you can accept that things are as they are in this moment, you are then much better equipped at actively working with those energies. It’s not consent, it is simply awareness. And this week you will be most effective if you start from where you are and mobilize from there, Sagittarius.

Dec. 22-Jan. 19

How would your life be different if you were freed from fear? Would you have a different job, would you socialize differently, would you be thinking about the same things? There are elements of fear that are very healthy and helpful, and then there’s the stuff we fixate on that is out of our control, and not at all improved by obsessing. Don’t worry so much about circumstances that will come and go; it’s your relationship to yourself that is forever.

Jan. 20-Feb. 18

It’s time to let go, Aquarius. You now know enough about your patterns, and the consequences for past actions have pretty much clarified themselves for you in recent weeks. The question now is, will you let go of what is no longer serving you? Whether it’s an attitude, a habit, a relationship or an attachment, when you hold on too tightly to the old, there’s no room for the new to come in. Accept what isn’t working so you can make room for what will.