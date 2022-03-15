Your Weekly Horoscope: March 16 - 22, 2022

Other people may think what you’re doing is too much of a risk, but what else is new for you, Sagittarius?

Feb. 19-March 20

Not all confrontation is a bad thing. This week, there will be a full moon in your relationship house, and that may lead to difficulties. The good news is that the only problems to come up this week will be problems that were already there. The test for you will be in how well you know yourself. As an investment in your own welfare and the health of your relationships, honour your truth in a direct and empathetic way.

March 21-April 19

The full moon on the 18th is an excellent time for you to reset your energies, Aries. You’ve been overwhelmed and have either taken on too much or are feeling burdened by how you’ve been engaging with important parts of your life. Slow down, get grounded, and do something nurturing for yourself. Keep it simple! It doesn’t need to be anything big or taxing; turn your face to the sun, take a deep breath and have a moment that’s just for you this week.

April 20-May 20

It may feel like things are happening too quickly or that you’ve encountered some chaos that you just don’t know how to cope with. Don’t waste your energy trying to figure out what you’re “supposed to do” this week. Strive to act in ways that feel authentic to you, even if it’s scary. Imperfect situations often call for imperfect answers, and while that’s not ideal, it doesn’t have to be bad, either. Use your agency to act in accordance with your best intentions, Taurus.

May 21-June 21

As you go your own way, it may be tempting to act quickly, but doing so will make it harder for you to check in with those around you. You run the risk of making others feel rushed or bullied by your progress this week. An easy workaround for this is simple communication with the people who will be affected by any changes you make or actions you take. It’s better to do it right the first time than to have to go back and do it again, Twin Star.

June 22-July 22

Your ruling planet, the Moon, will be full in Virgo on the 18th, and that means you’re likely to be feeling extra emotional this week. Allow whatever emotions rise to the surface to be instructional. If something isn’t right for you, it’ll feel bad. While that’s no fun, it’s also really useful to get feedback so that you don’t go for too long down the wrong path. Feel your feelings; then dust yourself off, identify your next steps and nurture your process, Moonchild.

July 23-Aug. 22

As stressful or frustrating as it may be, this is not the time for you to know the answers. You’re not meant to be there; you’re not meant to be perfect, and not having it yet is not evidence that it won’t come! In other words, the way you respond to the unknown is being tested this week. Strive to cultivate your equilibrium and to nurture yourself and your situation, especially when you find yourself losing energy in anxious thoughts. Slow and steady, Leo.

Aug. 23-Sept. 22

Progress, no matter how small, is still progress. This week you may find yourself in a rather obsessive frame of mind. On the 18th there will be a full moon in your sign, making it an important and singular time of the year to identify what needs to be released and endeavour to let it go. Don’t let impatience compel you to rush your process or convince you that you’ll never get there. Just focus on putting one foot in front of the other this week, Virgo.

Sept. 23-Oct. 22

This week may find you grappling with actual loss or a fear of losing something. Either way, it’s an opportunity to believe in yourself. This is not just meant to be theoretical. Take actions, no matter how small, that make you worthy of your own trust. Follow through with self-care, authentically tend to your relationships and gently navigate uncertainties. Also, leave room for all of your emotions, even the hard ones.

Oct. 23-Nov. 21

It’s not enough to come to a new understanding—you must also learn to embody your evolved perspectives. This week may find you confronted by grief or loss around something that you need to let go as you grow. Strive to be interested in your sad or bad feelings instead of recoiling from them or trying to “fix” them. Nurture yourself through the transition you’re going through, and you’ll emerge on the other side more whole.

Nov. 22-Dec. 21

As you change, all that you touch changes too. Life is synergistic like that. This week you may have to deal with something you wish were different, but it is as it is. Honour your heart. Other people may think what you’re doing is too much of a risk, but what else is new for you, Sagittarius? What you do now will be consequential for your future, so make sure that you’re listening to your own instincts and at least attempting to nurture your own life.

Dec. 22-Jan. 19

This week, you’re likely to feel inspired or to have an opportunity emerge that will allow you to spread your wings. Don’t allow a fear of failure or insecurities around not being in control stop you from having new experiences and expanding your horizons. You’re capable, Capricorn, but you may need to learn something new or do something that you’re not especially good at yet. You don’t have to be good straight out of the gate; all you need to do is try.

Jan. 20-Feb. 18

It’s hard to feel stable and secure while in the throes of meaningful change. Oftentimes, we have to forgo stability in order to take a leap into the unknown. This week may find you struggling to come to acceptance of what is, but that’s exactly what you’ll need in order to move forward. Honour your emotions, but don’t confuse them with an indication that things would be better if they stayed the same. Change is inevitable this week; you have agency in how you choose to engage, Aquarius.