Your Weekly Horoscope: June 26 – July 2, 2019

Cancer

June 22-July 22

On the 2nd there is a powerful solar eclipse in your sign, and it’s a doorway that you can walk through if you’re willing. This isn’t the time to seek validation from others and avoid seeking with yourself. Learn from the patterns of your own past by seeking to understand your own assumptions, attitudes, and actions. You aren’t doomed to repeat anything—if you make the effort to change. Honour your heart in the here and now, Moonchild.

Learn more about what it means to be Cancer.