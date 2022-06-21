Your Weekly Horoscope: June 22-June 28, 2022

June 22-July 22

This week’s new moon in your sign is a powerful time for connecting to your heart, Moonchild. The trouble is that you may have been avoiding some of your strongest feelings out of fear. Be brave enough to explore your feelings without judgment. As the saying goes, emotions are just energy in motion. Work with the energy in your life instead of against it, even if that makes you nervous. It’s the swiftest way to peace, my love.

July 23-Aug. 22

The key for you this week is to act in ways that reflect your convictions and what you value, even when it’s scary or it threatens to disrupt your relationships. Avoiding conflicts that are based on true differences is not inherently a good thing. Finding ways of navigating discord that are healthy always is. Just don’t forget that not everyone can process things as quickly as you; if patience and bravery are the base ingredients, whatever you’re cooking will work out just fine.

Aug. 23-Sept. 22

You may be finding yourself in a stressful situation that has your hackles up this week. If that’s the case, it’s important that you don’t forget who you are, Virgo. Don’t let your circumstances change your self-esteem or the way that you treat others. This week’s new moon in Cancer is an opportunity to lead with your heart and bring care to situations that may inherently stir up stress.

Sept. 23-Oct. 22

Slow down, Libra! You may be feeling really overwhelmed, like there’s too much for you to carry or like you don’t know the best way forward. What you need is patience with your process so that you can become the person you want to be instead of acting like the person you want to be, if you know what I mean. Ditch your people-pleasing ways without also jettisoning empathy and kindness. Find your way by finding yourself, my love.

Oct. 23-Nov. 21

Sometimes there’s a fine line between fixating on the details and catastrophizing, Scorpio. You may be tempted to obsess on all of the pieces, but that won’t help you to be safer or even to make sense of things. What you need this week is to be here for the emotional parts of the process. As you accept what is, you can accept the situation you find yourself in, you can take care of yourself around the emotions it provokes, and then you can take action in efforts to make things better.

Nov. 22-Dec. 21

You can’t think yourself in or out of your current situation. There’s no amount of understanding that will change your past or do the work that needs to be done. At a certain point, you must trust what you know and mobilize from there. You’re likely to find yourself at a crossroads, and that can be intimidating. Strive to act in ways that reflect your goals (and not your fears) this week, Sagittarius.

Dec. 22-Jan. 19

You are working towards creating more balance in your life, and you’re doing a really good job of it. That said, there is so much that you cannot know, that is out of your control, and that is still developing. Instead of perceiving the unknowable as a personal failure, take it as redirection. The new moon in your relationship house is an invitation to reconnect with your emotions and to also check in with your personal connections this week.

Jan. 20-Feb. 18

If you don’t feel right with yourself, no amount of achievement or validation will make you feel good for more than a few minutes. Cultivating a relationship with yourself that is empathetic, healthy, and adaptable is key to being able to weather the highs and lows of life. Try to notice where your sense of self comes from this week; if you learn that it’s always rooted in external circumstances, do your best to change that.

Feb. 19-March 20

You don’t need to know what will come of your actions in order to choose them wisely. This week is all about you finding your voice, especially if you’ve been feeling overwhelmed or like you need to shrink in order to appease others. You don’t need to defend or justify yourself, you have a right to take up space, to be in disagreement with others, and to go your own way. Believe in yourself, Pisces.

March 21-April 19

If your self-esteem has been in the dumps, you may feel extra defensive or more easily overwhelmed this week. The key is to make sure that you’re not projecting your feelings when what you need is to be tending to them. Carve out some time to do something restorative that helps you to connect to your emotions. Listen to a meditation on your way to work, step into nature, or just turn off your phone. Make more space to process your feels, Aries.

April 20-May 20

When you hold on too tightly, not only can you harm the thing you’re attached to but you may also be blocked from opening to anything else. Your attachments, both the conscious and unconscious ones, may give you some serious problems this week if you’re not willing to deal with them honestly. In order to have the kind of happiness and success that you truly want, you’ve got to get out of your own way, Taurus.

May 21-June 21

Things have really changed for you, and you may feel like you’re scrambling to keep up. Don’t be in such a rush to prove to yourself or others that you’re well-adjusted if you’re actually struggling. It’s okay to ask for help or take the time that you need in order to adjust. The key is to be forthright about where you’re at, what you need, and what you can offer so that you don’t create new problems as you cope with your existing ones.