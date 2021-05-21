Gemini

May 21-June 21

Happy Birthday dear Geminis! The month ahead is all about you. It’s a particularly potent time to initiate any attempts at changing habits. There’s a focus and desire to address any health, appearance and identity issues. While you bask in well-deserved public or career recognition for all your hard work, the current moment has definitely made you more aware of what changes you want to implement on how you’re living your life on a daily basis.

