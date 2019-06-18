Your Weekly Horoscope: June 19 – 25, 2019

Gemini

May 21-June 21

There are only so many times that you can circle around an idea and still see it clearly, Twin Star. This week you may find yourself obsessing on things in a way that actually obscures innovation instead of promotes it. Don’t forget the reason why you’re looking for answers. If your goal is to be happy, to be clear, or even to be fair-minded, then I suggest that you step away from your obsessions and take a breather, my love. Allow the space for things to come together.

