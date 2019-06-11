Your Weekly Horoscope: June 12 – 18, 2019

Gemini

May 21-June 21

Be prepared for major upsets this week as the full moon in your relationship house on the 17th kicks up a lot of mixed emotions. You don’t need feedback or more data—you need to prioritize making sense of what you already know, Twin Star. You are not the same as you were when you started things, and it’s OK if you’ve changed your mind, and changed what you need from a situation. Communicate directly and allow others to catch up with you in their own time.

