Cancer

June 22-July 22

Summer solstice this time of the year always signals new and fresh beginnings for you. You may be inclined to strategize and integrate the multiple hats you wear so you can better understand how to support yourself. You may feel the burden of daily responsibilities as the month ends. Still, you would do well to declutter your schedule to focus on what’s most important. And right now, your shared time and resources with others need some attention.

Learn more about what it means to be Cancer.