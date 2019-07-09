Your Weekly Horoscope: July 10 – 16, 2019

Cancer

June 22-July 22

The eclipse in your relationship house this week is likely to have you feeling overwhelmed and over it all. This is a bad time for taking new things on, or trying to innovate new solutions. Allow space to reflect on your recent past, and see how you need to adjust, let go, or hold on tighter. This is a good time to ask for support, but ultimately you need to do this on your own. Find the confidence that you need to move through your feels, Moonchild.

