Your Weekly Horoscope: January 8 – 14, 2020

Capricorn

Dec. 22-Jan. 19

The mega-Capricorn energies in addition to the full moon in your relationship house on the 10th promise that this week will dredge up some pretty intense feelings, my friend. How you relate to and hold your emotions is a reflection on you—the person you choose to be—and that’s a pretty big deal for a Capricorn in their birthday month. Take chances, make some noise, or finally walk away—whatever it takes to embody your truth.

