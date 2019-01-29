Your Weekly Horoscope: January 30 – February 5, 2019

1. Aquarius

Jan. 20-Feb. 18 The role of upsets and even depressive feels is sometimes to inspire you to take your emotions seriously. Just because you can repress your feels, doesn’t mean that you should, Aquarius. This week your feelings are catching up to you, and instead of resisting them, the most efficient move is for you to nurture them, instead. Make space for your heart and honour whatever it is that you’re feeling, even if you don’t know what to do about it, my love. Learn more about what it means to be an Aquarius.



2. Pisces

Feb. 19-March 20 Inactivity, when paired with intention, is action. You don’t always have to be moving and shaking in ways that are observable to others in order to be making progress, Pisces. In all efforts is the need for repose, the need to pause and regroup, and the need to let things grow on their own. Don’t confuse your current need to slow down with laziness or inactivity, and don’t let anyone else rush you to further developments that just need to breathe a bit this week. Learn more about what it means to be Pisces.

3. Aries

March 21-April 19 If you can’t engage in a productive way, it’s best to take a step back, Aries. This week is likely to kick up a great deal of intensity in you and others, and the worst thing you could do is turn your hurt or anger into vengefulness and resentment. Allow yourself to have all of your feelings without needing to act on them, or even vocalize them right away. Sit with your impulses and make sure that they are operating in accordance with your intentions, my love. Learn more about what it means to be Aries.

4. Taurus

April 20-May 20 As much as you love things to be packaged and tidy, this isn’t the time to rush your progress, Taurus. This week will yield some exciting opportunities, but if you try to take on too much, too soon, you’ll end up creating more stress and unrest than you need. It’s your time to shine, but that doesn’t mean that you need to turn the wattage all the way up. Allow for your evolution to happen in stages that give you room to adjust, my love. Learn more about what it means to be Taurus.

5. Gemini

May 21-June 21 You need to let go, Twin Star, and there’s no one who can do it for you. Whether you need to quit something or someone, the time has come for you to stop looking outside of yourself for answers and to get more grounded about what you want this month, this quarter, and this year. The steps that are immediately in front of you may feel mysterious, but they don’t need to be. It doesn’t have to be perfect to be right, and it doesn’t need to offer immediate gratification to be the quickest way forward. Learn more about what it means to be Gemini.

6. Cancer

June 22-July 22 Your emotions are compelling and personal and a huge part of you being you. They are a central point of how you experience and express yourself and that doesn’t need to change now or ever. That said, when someone has their own experience, their feelings are equally valid and important. This week you’re likely to have to deal with ways in which others see things differently from you and strive not to take it personally, Moonchild. Learn more about what it means to be a Cancer.

7. Leo

July 23-Aug. 22 All the adoration and validation in the world won’t help you if you aren’t engaged in a loving friendship with yourself. This week will test your self-esteem, and no amount of pride or ambition will help you this time, Leo. Look to your actions, and the spirit with which they were intended. It’s time to own how far you’ve come honestly, take stock of where you’re at and how you got here, and to determine what needs to come next, my love. Learn more about what it means to be a Leo.

8. Virgo

Aug. 23-Sept. 22 When you prioritize understanding it’s tempting to ignore your emotions as irrelevant data or think of them as beside the point — but they absolutely aren’t. It’s hard to know what to let go of and what to hold on to when you’re caught in the grips of panic, so the first thing to do when you’re really upset is to deal with your feelings. Make use of all of the information that your senses are pulling in this week, Virgo, so you can have actual peace with your choices instead of just doing what’s “right.” Learn more about what it means to be Virgo.

9. Libra

Sept. 23-Oct. 22 You alone have to live with your choices, so choose wisely. It’s not about being right or wrong — it’s about being honest with yourself about what you can handle, what you have to offer, and what you need. There are many ways you can handle what’s in front of you, Libra, but most of them will require some major concessions. Balance your needs with the needs of others this week and compromise in ways that don’t compromise you. Learn more about what it means to be Libra.

10. Scorpio

Oct. 23-Nov. 21 Whether you made a mistake or not isn’t as important as what you do next, Scorpio. The time has passed for trying to figure out how you got here, and it’s now time to figure out what you’re gonna do about it. Strive to be the change you wish to see in your life, and the bigger person in your situation. If you can have compassion and patience for all parties, you’ll be able to see the path forward and make peace with whether you choose to walk it or not. Learn more about what it means to be a Scorpio.

11. Sagittarius

Nov. 22-Dec. 21 If you’re feeling locked in or trapped, it’s time to get a broader perspective, Sagittarius. This week is likely to greet you with some upsets that hurt your feels and make you want to resist or fight. Take a deep breath and make sure that you’re not projecting your upset with yourself onto others, my love. If you stopped advocating for yourself or managing your choices intentionally, you may have more than a bit of responsibility. Honour your heart without blame this week. Learn more about what it means to be Sagittarius.

12. Capricorn