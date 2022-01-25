Your Weekly Horoscope: January 26 - February 1, 2022

Jan. 20-Feb. 18

Your intuition is a resource worth cultivating as it is sharp and reliable. The trouble is that worry and attachments inevitably get in the way of hearing it clearly. If your mind was freed from fear, what would you be doing right now, Aquarius? What’s clear is that this is a fertile time for change. What you do with that is up to you. Make sure that you’re showing up for yourself and others in ways that reflect the person you want to be instead of the one you fear you are.

Feb. 19-March 20

Be careful what you ask for, because you just may get it. This week you are likely to find yourself motivated to start something new or show up in new ways. This is not a good or a bad thing but if you aren’t pairing your intention with a plan for how to follow through, you may find yourself overwhelmed and uncertain about how to proceed once the ball actually gets rolling. Give yourself the space you need to approach things in a way that actually works for you, Pisces. You don’t need everything all at once, you only need to point yourself in the right direction.

March 21-April 19

This week your relationships are likely to be in a bit of a tender place, Aries. Don’t rush progress, especially if the people that you’re dealing with have told you that they need space to process their emotions. Your ability to really listen to what others are saying is being tested; don’t project what would work for you onto others, especially when they’re telling you what does or doesn’t work for them.

April 20-May 20

You’re making major progress this week, but it might not always feel good. As you move through sticky emotional content, it’s bound to be awkward. The key is to honour your instincts and be decisive about how you wish to participate. You can’t control others, nor should you try. Your only job is to be true to yourself and allow your relationships to rise or fall in response.

May 21-June 21

As you get clearer about your boundaries, rights, needs and limits, you’ll inevitably piss some people off. Learning how to stand in your own power is difficult, in part because your relationships are all predicated on you behaving a different way. Be patient with others as they adjust to the changes that you are embodying, Twin Star. You don’t need to have everything worked out this week—you only need to be pointed on the right path, with the willingness to stay on it.

June 22-July 22

If you’ve taken on too much recently or you’re feeling overwhelmed, the best thing you can do is slow down and try to get grounded. Your security and stability is unlikely to be achieved by acting from a frantic place. No matter how tempting it is to react to your fears impulsively, this isn’t the time for that. Bring a willingness to participate with intention, honesty and patience to all you do this week, Moonchild.

July 23-Aug. 22

The January 31st new moon in your relationship house is likely to kick off some pretty meaningful relationship dynamics this week. Consider this a time for realigning yourself in relationship to others. You may encounter consequences for long-developing dynamics or clarity, from yourself or others, about what can stay and what needs to go. Honor your truth, Leo, even if it’s different than what you wanted or expected it to be.

Aug. 23-Sept. 22

Sometimes the best thing you can do is step into temporary discomfort in an effort to create more lasting security in your life. This week may find you struggling with some difficult ideas and emotions, and it’s likely to be impacting your relationships. Instead of tending to the surface of things, strive to get as real as you can about where you’re at and what you’re doing, Virgo. If your primary motivation is to avoid pain, that means you’re fixated on the very things you don’t want.

Sept. 23-Oct. 22

Consider whether you want to prioritize tending to the trees or the forest. There are many things that you can do to smooth things over and make your life a little easier, but that doesn’t mean you should do any of them. If your focus is on the big picture or long-term happiness, then easing your way is not as important as showing up authentically. The former is more intuitive to you and the latter can be more uncomfortable and take more time. Only you can decide what is best for your life, Libra, so take the time to think about it this week.

Oct. 23-Nov. 21

Your relationships are incredibly important, Scorpio. This week you may find yourself struggling to identify what’s not working for you, as you feel slightly out of sorts with others. The worst thing you could do is compare yourself or your emotions to other people. This is a time for getting grounded and doing some honest self-evaluation. What are your likes and dislikes? What is it that you truly want? Even if you don’t have the answers, asking the right questions will put you closer to finding them.

Nov. 22-Dec. 21

Your relationships are in a state of flux, and as uncomfortable as it might be, it’s also an opportunity for real growth. Take the space you need to get grounded and reassess your priorities. If you stay in a state of reaction without knowing what is true and authentic for you, you’re likely to feel uncomfortable, even if you get your needs met. Find the truth within yourself before you go seeking answers about what others are thinking or feeling, Sagittarius.

Dec. 22-Jan. 19

An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure! If you’ve been feeling overwhelmed and frustrated lately, you may find that your thoughts and energy are all over the place this week. As tempting as it may be to try to find a fix for your situation, the better move would be to get grounded and to sort through your anxieties so that you can determine what your real issues are, and what needs attention versus what needs time.