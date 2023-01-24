Your Weekly Horoscope: January 25 - 31, 2023

You don’t have to know what’s going to happen next to figure out what’s right in the here and now.

Jan. 20-Feb. 18

Now that the retrogrades are over, this is a great time to carve out a plan and strategize for how you’re going to move forward with whatever steps need to be taken. You’re likely to encounter circumstances that make you feel anxious and eager to act—and act quickly—but if you don’t show up with intention, you’re likely to create more confusion than you resolve. Do your best to tap into your intuition this week, Aquarius.

Feb. 19-March 20

Do your best to get grounded this week, Pisces. This will require spending time in reflection as much as it does tending to the material world. There is supportive energy to help you clarify what you want and engage in the beginning stages of making that happen. The key is clarity; the more certain you are of what you want, the easier it will be for you to put plans in action. You don’t have to control matters—just cultivate a clear picture of what you want them to be.

March 21-April 19

Choose your battles wisely, Aries. This week, you’re likely to be struggling with frustrations that could easily become power struggles or major drama. Do your best to avoid acting defensively or projecting onto people and situations. The way to do this is to return to clarity about your boundaries. You can’t please all the people all the time, but you can act with integrity, especially when things get messy.

April 20-May 20

Things may be really intense right now, but there’s major growth potential in your struggles. Don’t abandon yourself in the presence of sadness, no matter how hard it is to sit with it. While this may slow down your progress a bit, it’s totally worth it. Ask for help when you need it, slow down to process your emotions when it feels like they’re getting in your way and generally strive to honour the spot you’re in, even if you wish you were somewhere else, Taurus.

May 21-June 21

The trouble with resentments is not just that it’s a waste of your precious energy, but it’s also predicated on a lack of acceptance. If you can accept the situation you’ve been in, the way you and others behaved and where that has brought you to now, there can be less struggle and resistance within you, even around your troubled emotions and situations. Be here now, Twin Star, and cope honestly and directly with your life.

June 22-July 22

This week, it’s important to lay down some boundaries. While it’s possible that you may disappoint people by doing this, it’s still totally worth it. At the end of the day, you can’t have sustainable relationships and collaborations if you are burning yourself out and building up resentments. Just say what you need to say with empathy and clarity, and then remember to uphold whatever it is that you’re asserting. It’s no one’s job to maintain your boundaries but you, Moonchild.

July 23-Aug. 22

If you can accept that sadness is a normal human emotion and that it is a healthy response to so many struggles, disappointments and fears, then you won’t have to spend so much time trying to figure out why you’re feeling what you’re feeling. Give yourself the grace of being down sometimes, and nurture your emotions before jumping to fix your situation or weave a narrative, Leo.

Aug. 23-Sept. 22

You’ve likely been dealing with a lot of frustrations lately, and it may seem like things are conspiring to work against you. Luckily, that’s not the case! While you can’t force progress, you can approach your problems with more curiosity and creativity. Ask questions, and really listen to the answers. Try to drop your preconceived notions, and co-create ways of coming to possible solutions. Change is inevitable, so do your best to rise to greet it, Virgo.

Sept. 23-Oct. 22

Sometimes things falling apart enables you to finally pull yourself together.In other words, change—even the kind of change you wouldn’t have chosen or predicted, even when it feels like a crisis—can be a very good thing. Be open to getting out of your own way and trying something new. Do less to make things happen and more to simply show up. Choose to find the opportunity for growth by being true to yourself in all you do this week, Libra.

Oct. 23-Nov. 21

If you don’t know exactly what you want or how to handle your situation, do your best to approach it with empathy, kindness and patience. You are changing, and that means inevitably your relationships to people, places and things are changing too. Allow room for uncertainty on your path, and instead of digging in your heels, take a more open-ended approach. If you try, you can have boundaries without being rigid and explore your options without being fearful.

Nov. 22-Dec. 21

How you navigate uncertainty is on the menu this week, and that means that you’re likely to find yourself wrestling with fear. The first and most important thing to do is to accept that you cannot control people or situations. All you can do is show up in the best ways that you know how and participate in matters in the healthiest ways you can. This will require letting go much more than holding on, Sagittarius. Release attachments, the drive to control and your need to know “the answer.”

Dec. 22-Jan. 19

Things may not go according to plan this week, and while that’s not particularly fun, it doesn’t have to be bad news either. If you take on an exploratory and adventurous frame of mind, it will be easier for you to pivot as circumstances evolve, Capricorn. You don’t have to know what’s going to happen next to figure out what’s right in the here and now. All you’ve got to do is check in with yourself to make sure that you are acting in integrity.

