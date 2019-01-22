Your Weekly Horoscope: January 23 – 29, 2019

1. Aquarius

Jan. 20-Feb. 18 Your relationships don't need to be easy to right for you, any more than they need to be difficult for them to be deep. Review your attitudes towards your close connections this week, and be willing to change your mind or your actions when need be. You have so much to be grateful for, and so many people who want to see you win. Even through upsets and changes, your can choose to be grateful. Do your best to uplift the love in your life, Aquarius.

2. Pisces

Feb. 19-March 20 You are in a foundation laying stage and from here things are still TBD. As you get clearer about your needs and limits it may seem like two steps forward and one step back – and in some ways, it is. The work of making emotional progress is slow, and updating your reactions and sense of safety is even slower. Be patient with yourself and the people that you're close to as ruffled feathers smooth out and new paths of connecting are forged.

3. Aries

March 21-April 19 Fear is a powerful teacher, but when you allow yourself to react to it in a knee-jerk way, it doesn't do much for you. Practice sitting with your anxieties this week in an effort to decode what you're actually scared of. You can't solve a problem that you don't actually understand, and you're not open to the future if you've got both hands over your eyes. Strive to understand both the wisdom and folly in your reactions, and then seek the strongest path forward, Aries.

4. Taurus

April 20-May 20 Take the space you need in order to breathe, Taurus. You're ready to take some much-needed risks, but if you're not able to honour the very real feelings that come up around change, you're likely to feel more than a little upset. Don't sully the wonderful developments in your life by tamping down on your healthy (albeit inconvenient) emotional responses. Slow progress is still progress, and mixed feelings are perfectly normal. Allow space for messiness this week.

5. Gemini

May 21-June 21 You've been struggling with anxiety and stress, Twin Star, and even though your mind has been buzzing, the problem is coming from your heart. Instead of looking for explanations, try seeing if you can accept the situations you find yourself in, and stay with that for a while. You're almost ready to jump to the next playing level, but if you don't loosen your grip on your fears, you'll end up dragging them with you. Let go, my love.

6. Cancer

June 22-July 22 This is the time to be selective about what you give your attention to, as you are likely to be tempted to stress out about things that are way out of your control. If you pay attention to where you allow your thoughts to wander, you can be more intentional about what you grow in your life. It's time to take greater control over how you hold your stresses and hopes so you can make the most nurturing and productive choices moving forward, Moonchild.

7. Leo

July 23-Aug. 22 You don't need permission or an excuse, but that doesn't mean that you don't need consideration. This week your insecurities are likely to demand your attention, and the way to overcome it is not with brazen confidence alone. Strive to get grounded. You may have gotten to a place where you're reacting instead of enacting, and it's throwing you off your game. You don't need to be perfect or to have it all worked out in order to believe in yourself, Leo.

8. Virgo

Aug. 23-Sept. 22 The people and things that you love are meant to help you to be happier and more well. The growth, safety, creativity, or whatever it is that you're getting from those situations doesn't exist in a bubble — they permeate your life, from the inside out. This week it's time to make certain that this is happening in your experience, and if it's not, to call some clear boundaries. You are the steward of your journey in this life — make sure that you're prioritizing your best interests, Virgo.

9. Libra

Sept. 23-Oct. 22 It's important that you consider how you integrate the changes you've made into your connections with others this week, Libra. As you take real responsibility for your relationships, it's important that you don't act out of obligation. You can't control what others feel or where they're at, but you can manage your own participation. Whether that means you need to show up more for your loved ones, or to just do it differently is up to you.

10. Scorpio

Oct. 23-Nov. 21 They say that the Devil's in the details, but it's time for you to gain some perspective by looking at the bigger picture. It's time for patience and not manic action, but the only way that you'll be comfortable doing that is if you have a little faith, my love. Let go of your need to get it right, right now, and just try. If you fail or falter it doesn't mean that you are doomed, only that you still have something to learn. You've totally got this, Scorpio.

11. Sagittarius

Nov. 22-Dec. 21 When you assert boundaries, even mild and very kind ones, to people who don't have many, they will often interpret them as cruelty. You may be on the receiving end of someone else's boundaries, or find yourself dealing with someone who is upset by your limits this week. There's a meaningful, if not subtle difference between being hurt by somebody, and a person acting to harm you. One comes from a place of self-love and the other from malice – and that difference matters, my love.

12. Capricorn