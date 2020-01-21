Your Weekly Horoscope: January 22 – 28, 2020

Aquarius

Jan. 20-Feb. 18

The new moon in your sign on the 24th may find you feeling a bit frazzled. Expect the unexpected and take on a detective approach to your life—look for clues without an agenda, assert yourself when you are curious and stay active in your search for information. This is a meaningful time for matters of the heart, so make sure that you are challenging yourself to be vulnerable when it counts, and to be accountable for your own needs, my love.

Learn more about what it means to be an Aquarius.