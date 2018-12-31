Your Horoscope For January 2019

1. Capricorn

Dec. 22-Jan. 19 As you show up in new ways, you inevitably run the risk of seeing things from a new vantage point and changing your mind. Life is not meant to be lived standing still, and if you are unwilling to change, that will ultimately be the thing that changes you. Have the courage to see things as they’ve come to be, including your own self, Capricorn. Embrace 2019 by being true to yourself, no matter how inconvenient that may be. Learn more about what it means to be a Capricorn.

2. Aquarius

Jan. 20-Feb. 18 Some things must be done with your head, but some must be done with your heart. This month will confront you with more emotion than it is easy for you to process, but don’t worry, sweet one, you can handle it. There’s going to be a full moon lunar eclipse in your relationship house on the 20th, so it’s really important that you pay attention to your needs and those of the people you care about. Deal directly with power struggles and other imbalances so that they don’t grow from molehills to mountains, Aquarius. Learn more about what it means to be an Aquarius.

3. Pisces

Feb. 19-March 20 You are growing beyond even your expectations and it’s bringing up so many wonderful opportunities for you, but there are some unintended consequences as well. As you change, your relationships have to change with you, one way or another. Conflicts may emerge this month as you show up in new ways and find out who is compatible with the person that you’re becoming, versus the person you once were. Show up for the truth without needing it to be or look a certain way, Pisces. Learn more about what it means to be Pisces.

4. Aries

March 21-April 19 You’re in a very important state of flux, dear Aries. This month the winds of change are blowing, and they’re kicking up both opportunity and risk. It’s hard to find a balanced approach to your hopes and fears, but that’s exactly what you must now do. Don’t let other people’s panic become your own — this is the time that you need to know who you are and what best serves you. Make the choices that support you in becoming the person you want to be, my love. Learn more about what it means to be Aries.

5. Taurus

April 20-May 20 Sometimes the best way to take care of business is to put it on hold. When you don’t know what’s right to do this month, the answer is simple, even if it isn’t easy — slow down, simplify, and listen to your heart. Have patience with your process without indulging in your fears, dear Taurus. Take the time you need to learn from your past, but not so much that you miss out on opportunity when it strikes. You’re ready to move forward, one small step at a time. Learn more about what it means to be Taurus.

6. Gemini

May 21-June 21 The frustration that you feel when things don’t go your way acts like an internal blocker. It inhibits you because it tends to make you fixate on what others are or aren’t doing. This month is a fertile time for you, Twin Star, but you have to manage your mind in order to make use of it. Honour your feelings without turning your back on all of the good and exciting things in your life. Onwards and upwards, my love. Learn more about what it means to be Gemini.

7. Cancer

June 22-July 22 Instead of struggling with the past, you can just let it go. Lean into the theme of acceptance, Moonchild. It’s essential to be here in the present moment in order to make the most of it. On the 5th a powerful new moon solar eclipse is happening in your relationship house, and this can mark a beginning of a relationship, or a deepening of a preexisting one. The key is to bring intention to your connections and then be willing to do the work. Learn more about what it means to be Cancer.

8. Leo

July 23-Aug. 22 Be careful what you wish for, Leo, because you just might get it. This month comes with twists and turns, but the biggest news is the lunar eclipse in your sign on the 20th. This is a powerfully emotional time when you can finally let go and move on, or dig your stubborn heels in, sacrificing your perfect nose to spite your beautiful face. Changing your mind based on new evidence is wise — don’t hold on to what needs to go out of fear or misplaced loyalty, my love. Learn more about what it means to be a Leo.

9. Virgo

Aug. 23-Sept. 22 There is a value in fear — it can inspire caution and instruct you what not to do. The trouble is that it’s not always a reliable instinct, and when you obsess or repress it, its value is lost. Hold your worries lightly this month, and temper your concerns with common sense. Have faith in your ability to understand your situation and to cope with it. Reflect on your gut feelings without dissecting them, Virgo. Learn more about what it means to be a Virgo.

10. Libra

Sept. 23-Oct. 22 It’s a new year, which means it’s a new chance. Instead of rushing into or away from things, take a pause, Libra. How you relate to your feelings and the situations around you will have meaningful consequences this month. Be willing to shine the light of your attention inward in an effort to determine what you need and what you’ve got to offer. The eclipses are going to provoke powerful emotions, and the more you are willing to sit with them, the better you’ll be able to leverage all those feels into growth. Learn more about what it means to be a Libra.

11. Scorpio

Oct. 23-Nov. 21 Sometimes the only way out is in. The lunar eclipse on the 20th is going to stir up some deep patterns within you, and you may find yourself acting out in ways that feel regressive. The good news is that you’re not backsliding — you’re getting the opportunity to embody the work you’ve done on yourself, Scorpio. Do your best when you feel your worst — it’s time for you to act in ways that reflect your integrity, and not your situation. Learn more about what it means to be a Scorpio.

12. Sagittarius