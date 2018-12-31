Horoscope

Your Horoscope For January 2019

This month brings two eclipses — and a whole lot of emotion. Find out what it means for you.

by

2019 kicks off with a heavy sun to Saturn transit on the 1st, and gets wicked emo from there. This month comes with two eclipses (a solar eclipse on the 5th and a supermoon lunar eclipse on the 20th), which means that what you do this month will have a long-reaching impact on the rest of the year. Mind the gap between your reactions and your responses as you navigate the need for meaningful change that honours your heart and commitments.

Capricorn
12
Capricorn
Aquarius
Pisces
Aries
Taurus
Gemini
Cancer
Leo
Virgo
Libra
Scorpio
Sagittarius
