Your Weekly Horoscope: January 2 – 8, 2019

1. Capricorn

Dec. 22-Jan. 19 The solar eclipse in your sign on the 6th is a singularly powerful time of 2019 for you to get intentional. If you can take responsibility for what you want, you won’t necessarily feel instantly better, but you will have made some powerful progress. Trust in the stages of growth that are an inevitable part of life, Capricorn. You don’t need to be halfway there to be on your way. Give yourself permission to have hope this week, and to act from that place. Learn more about what it means to be a Capricorn.

2. Aquarius

Jan. 20-Feb. 18 This is an excellent time to reorient yourself, Aquarius. You are at the start of something new, and along with that inevitably comes trepidation. Don’t allow yourself to confuse anxiety and intuition, or only see “signs” in the negative. You’re unlikely to get definitive answers this week; try to gather information, sit with it, and then keep on moving. You need to know the truth, but you don’t need to know what it means in the big picture quite yet. Learn more about what it means to be an Aquarius.

3. Pisces

Feb. 19-March 20 As the people around you and the situations you find yourself in changes, so must you. The trick is to allow yourself to rise to the occasion, instead of shrinking into compromise. This week the pot may get stirred, but that’s exactly the shake up that you need to properly inspire you to make new choices. Believe in yourself, Pisces. You don’t have to wait for the absence of fear to take risks. Explore new approaches, try new things, and be gentle but firm with your heart as you do. Learn more about what it means to be Pisces.

4. Aries

March 21-April 19 Part of all growth and evolution is the stage when you feel overwhelmed or stuck. Before you jump to conclusions, take time to check in with yourself this week. You may think that you’ve ended up pointing yourself in the wrong direction, but that’s not likely to be true. Be open to detours and delays, and the potentially deeper places that they can take you, Aries. Sometimes the best way to direct your life is to stop trying to control where it goes. Learn more about what it means to be Aries.

5. Taurus

April 20-May 20 You’ve made some changes, and whatever they are, they’ve likely had a big impact on you. Instead of getting overwhelmed and shutting down, give yourself some space, Taurus. Slow down, get grounded, and reassess your situation — and your relationship to it. If you live in the past, or attach too much meaning to your fear of the future, you’ll only succeed in staying stuck. Pace yourself through the first life-affirming steps you’ll take in 2019. Learn more about what it means to be Taurus.

6. Gemini

May 21-June 21 Don’t let other people tell you who you are or what you “should” do. This week marks a lovely time for you to check in with how much you’ve changed, and to set intentions that stick. Be brave enough to look at what you really want, and patient enough to acknowledge the steps it’ll take to get there from where you are. You don’t need a plan – you need vision, my love. Learn more about what it means to be Gemini.

7. Cancer

June 22-July 22 The Eclipse on the 6th of this week is inevitably going to stir up some heavy feelings within you this week. You don’t need to know what it all means, or even where it’s going. What you need is courage enough to sit with your feels without reacting to them in ways that make things more complicated than they need to be. Allow space for the messiness of your heart, and seek answers after that. Your best next steps are the alchemy of your emotions plus your intentions. Learn more about what it means to be Cancer.

8. Leo

July 23-Aug. 22 It’s not your job to take on another’s pain, but you do have a responsibility to the people in your life. This week will offer you poignant opportunities to have healthier boundaries, though they may be unpleasant. Things don’t have to be fun to be the right choice, Leo. Show up for the work of being your best self in practical terms, especially when it would be easiest to deflect or just bail. Move through the world in ways that reflect your brilliance, not your ego, my love. Learn more about what it means to be a Leo.

9. Virgo

Aug. 23-Sept. 22 There is an art to articulating your boundaries, and the most foundational step is ownership. If you can’t accept your right to express your needs and limits, the way that you articulate them is likely to be confusing, defensive, or incomplete. Validate yourself before you go seeking it from others, Virgo. This isn’t the time to give anyone but yourself authority over your wellness. True collaboration can only happen between consenting individuals — do your part. Learn more about what it means to be a Virgo.

10. Libra

Sept. 23-Oct. 22 The truth is true, whether you like it or not, Libra. Instead of tormenting yourself with worries over how things came to be, or even what you’re “supposed” to do, locate your truth this week. When you seek to know the truth without attaching a plan or set of obligations to it right away, you’ll find it more gracefully. Seek insights instead of hard answers, and potential pathways instead of rigid plans — now is the time to explore your options. Learn more about what it means to be a Libra.

11. Scorpio

Oct. 23-Nov. 21 Your problems hold within them the solutions. If you’re not feeling happy at work, get clear about not only what isn’t working, but what you’re getting out of it. If you are in relationship patterns that are destructive or unsatisfying, consider how your participation is working to maintain those dynamics. While you may have to compromise some things, surely others can change. Stop wishing and become the change you wish to see in your life, Scorpio. Learn more about what it means to be a Scorpio.

12. Sagittarius