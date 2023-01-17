Your Weekly Horoscope: January 18 - 24, 2023

Dec. 22-Jan. 19

When your ego is out of balance, whether it’s too small or too large, it brings you nothing but pain. It’s important that you strive to find a way of taking up space and being in the world that is a healthy reflection of your will—not a defensive reaction from your ego. Worry less about what others are doing or what they think about you. Put more energy into living in ways that help you to like who you are, Capricorn.

Jan. 20-Feb. 18

The New Moon in your sign on the 21st is likely to bring about a powerful internal confrontation. As stressful as this may feel, it’s important that you don’t shut down or disassociate before you have a chance to sit with your feelings. Your heart is worth protecting, Aquarius, even though processing your emotions can often be a vulnerable and uncomfortable thing to do. Strive to be intentional and mature in how you engage with others and with yourself this week.

Feb. 19-March 20

It’s time for action, Pisces. Do your best to take a creative and heart-centred approach to how you handle your messiest situations. If you wait for your circumstances to change or other people to make the next move, you’re unlikely to be happy with what happens. It can be really hard to take a stand, but that’s no reason not to try. It’s worth the risk of being wrong or making a mistake because you’re just as likely to get things right and gain some freedom in the process.

March 21-April 19

You run the risk of feeling pretty scattered this week as Pluto in Capricorn shakes things up for you. Do your best to avoid behaving so reactively that you abandon your own wellness. This will require that you sit with your anxieties and restless impulses, which is harder than it sounds. You’re more susceptible to power struggles with others when you’re embroiled in them with yourself. Seek clarity, not quick fixes.

April 20-May 20

This week you may find that you don’t quite know where you’re at, what you need, or how to proceed. While this is likely to feel pretty uncomfortable and potentially overwhelming, it’s also an invitation to do some serious reflection. You may have recently gotten distracted by what you think other people want, and while it’s good to be considerate of others’ needs, you’ll get into trouble if you do so without understanding your own.

May 21-June 21

All that you can control is how you participate, Twin Star. If you’ve been feeling burnt out or frustrated lately, it’s important that you consider how your own attitudes and habits have been contributing to that. What are you focused on, and to what are you devoted? Your energy is a big part of what shapes your life. Let the problems that you encounter this week point you towards where you need to make internal adjustments.

June 22-July 22

It’s your time to shine! This week it’s important that you show up as yourself. That may sound too simplistic, but if you’ve been trying to fit in, win people over or just figure out how to be, the answer is just to be true to you. Of course, this doesn’t mean be inconsiderate of others! It simply means stop trying to figure out how to behave and instead focus on determining how you truly feel, what you need and what you have to offer.

July 23-Aug. 22

The Aquarius New Moon on the 21st in your relationship house may bring you some drama, so proceed with caution. When others tell you how they’re feeling—even if you don’t understand it or don’t agree—it’s important that you actually listen to what they’re saying instead of jumping to self-defence. Sometimes the act of being heard can be healing. You may need to be the bigger person this week, but luckily you’re well-suited for that job, Leo.

Aug. 23-Sept. 22

Your ruling planet, Mercury, and its retrograde journey on the 18th, make this week a good one for slowing down to review the past month. What patterns have you seen play out in your life? And how have you participated in them? This isn’t the time to seek control or perfection; it’s time for you to seek clarity. In doing so, you can identify what you want and what you are willing to do to make it happen, Virgo.

Sept. 23-Oct. 22

There can be a fine line between asserting yourself and acting defensively, and it’s one that you should pay attention to this week. If you’re clear about your motives and feel right about your actions, then the time is right for taking the lead. If you’re feeling angry, frustrated or just plain flummoxed, it’s important that you slow down and consider your driving force before you make any moves. Acting out of fear or defensiveness will only generate more of the same, Libra.

Oct. 23-Nov. 21

You can do everything right and still end up having to deal with some gnarly consequences. Even all the best moves may unintentionally put the wheels in motion for changes you weren’t banking on. None of that should stop you, Scorpio. It’s time for you to make choices that work for you, and if it costs you some comfort, stability or ease, it’s still worth it. The path of least resistance isn’t always the right path for you, so be brave as you determine your next best moves.

Nov. 22-Dec. 21

It’s important that you are intentional about what you prioritize and how you approach it. This week you’re in a good position to centre your sense of security, whatever that means for you. This will require that you focus on your stability though, and that is not always easy in the presence of competing desires and goals. Remember that you deserve to have a solid foundation to return to, Sagittarius; just back that up with action, and you’re on your way.

