Your Weekly Horoscope: January 15 – 21, 2020

Capricorn

Dec. 22-Jan. 19

Boundaries are a form of self-love, and this week it’s your job to centre yours. Instead of powering through, take the time you need to identify what you need, and how you can prioritize it, or compensate for the ways that you can’t. Your fears may be on high alert, so it may take great intention to not act impulsively from them, Capricorn. Sometimes you need to do inner work before you can confidently mobilize on the outer stuff. Take a deep breath and focus on the next step in front of you, my love.

Learn more about what it means to be a Capricorn.