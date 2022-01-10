Your Weekly Horoscope: January 12 - 18 2022

Dec. 22-Jan. 19

Things are changing in your world and the best thing that you can do is stay present and receptive to it, Capricorn. You have put many new things into motion and now it’s time to wait and see how they play out, allowing space for people and circumstances to develop. You don’t need to keep pushing. Take some time to nurture yourself, especially if you’ve been feeling burnt out lately. Work smarter, not harder this week, my ambitious friend.

Jan. 20-Feb. 18

This week is likely to be accompanied by disruptions that demand your attention. No matter how well you’ve strategized, you may find that other people have different ideas about what isn’t working. Instead of trying to force your perspective, try to be inquisitive. By investigating how others are feeling you can not only come to more informed conclusions, but do it collaboratively. Don’t isolate yourself when things get stressful, Aquarius.

Feb. 19-March 20

Don’t be scared of taking up space, Pisces. It’s time for you to step up and speak your mind, asserting what is true for you. It’s scary and may not please everyone but you have a right to your own needs and ambitions and you’re not doing yourself or anyone else any favours by hiding your light. Dare to show up and to do it with an open heart, even if that means having to negotiate unpleasant details with others.

March 21-April 19

It’s time for you to be the change you want to see in your life, Aries. What you do now will lay foundations for what’s to come in the next few months. Instead of rushing to create results, strive to create solid foundations. This may take more patience and forethought than you’re totally comfortable with, but embracing a little discomfort today is worth it for your happiness for many tomorrows to come.

April 20-May 20

The best way to manage situations that feel out of control is by getting grounded before you do anything else. You’re likely to not have enough information while at the same time having too much information. In other words, there are a lot of distractions and not a lot of relevant data for you to sift through. Get right with yourself before you seek solutions to your current struggles. A little TLC will go a long way this week, Taurus.

May 21-June 21

If you obsess on the details of your problems it will have a demoralizing impact on you. The wisest course of action to take in the face of problems this week is to first sit with your emotions, especially those pesky unpleasant ones. In this way you will be empowered to be clearer about your own perspective. The next step is to consider the big picture of your goals and desires. You don’t need to do it all and you can’t respond to everything. Align with your own goals and needs and develop coping strategies from there, Twin Star.

June 22-July 22

Boundaries are tricky: it’s hard enough to determine what they are, but then you’ve got to clearly communicate (and manage) them in dynamic with the world around you. It’s a lot! This week it’s important that you clarify what you can and cannot do in a healthy way. As if that wasn’t hard enough, your next move should ideally be nothing. A little bit of patience will take you a long way, Moonchild. Give folks a chance to catch up with you and to show up.

July 23-Aug. 22

You can’t please everyone, Leo, but if all you’re doing is trying to please yourself that’s going to get you into a whole lot of trouble. This week you may need to make a compromise that feels like a lot of effort, but it’s important that you take strides to not alienate others. Consider the viewpoint of the people that you’re working with and integrate it into your strategies, whether that means surprising a friend with a meal that they love or taking on a project at work that’s not technically your role but will make a colleague’s life much easier. Take one for the team this week.

Aug. 23-Sept. 22

When you’re feeling overwhelmed and like you have too many voices and perspectives floating around inside of you, it’s hard to keep track of the big picture. When this occurs, it’s easy to do things that give you short term satisfaction, but end up coming at the expense of your long-term happiness. Do your best to slow down and clear your mind this week. If you overdo it you may find that it has lasting consequences. Tend to your heart before you tend to your parts, Virgo.

Sept. 23-Oct. 22

Your ruling planet, Venus, is still retrograde and this week Mercury goes retrograde too. This makes relationships a little stickier for everyone and the potential for misunderstandings is greater. It may be wise to do a little more listening than speaking this week. Let others reveal themselves to you in their own time. Approach what you say, how you say it, and how you receive others with patience and care, Libra.

Oct. 23-Nov. 21

It’s time to let go, Scorpio. Whether you need to release your attachments to an obsession or fixation, you need to change a behaviour or habit, or you need to unclench and relax, it’s really important that you lessen your grip this week. If you can be present it becomes much easier to respond to what’s important to you in a healthy and effective way. You don’t have to be vigilant, only consistent, my intense friend.

Nov. 22-Dec. 21

It’s hard to be vulnerable, but this week is likely to find you in a pretty tender state. Instead of rushing to fix things or biting off more than you can chew, be brave enough to hang around with your sensitive feelings for a while. By getting grounded and considering your situation, past and present, you will be best equipped to determine what needs doing and what needs leaving alone. Take it slow and steady, my love.