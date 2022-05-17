Your Weekly Horoscope: May 18 - 24, 2022

April 20-May 20

It’s boundaries time, Taurus! This week the best thing that you can do for yourself and those who care about you is to check in and call your energy back to you. This is likely to require that you spend some time reconnecting with yourself, tending to your emotions, and recovering from recent events. Just make sure that you effectively communicate with the people impacted by the change in your availability. Don’t create new problems as you try to recover.

May 21-June 21

As tempting as it may be to fixate on the future, this week it’s important to look back. As you grow you have the opportunity to move beyond old habits and release ways of being that you’ve outgrown. In order to effectively do this, you must be willing to learn from your past. When you encounter fear or failure, the way that you respond is of the utmost importance. Take the time to learn from your past, Twin Star.

June 22-July 22

This week, do your best to avoid negative obsessions, defensiveness, and power struggles with people who don’t care about your wellness. You don’t need to match the energy of the people that you’re dealing with. Strive to stay aligned with your truth, even when it’s confusing or overwhelming. You don’t need to be a doormat or to prove your power—protect your tender heart without abandoning your ethics, Moonchild.

July 23-Aug. 22

As a fiery fixed sign, times of uncertainty can be really destabilizing for you—or they can inspire you to kick it up a notch. While you dance with the unknowable this week, take heart. Make the decision to be brave and investigate your fears, especially when giving into your anxieties would be so much easier, Leo. Turn within before you try to manage your external conditions this week.

Aug. 23-Sept. 22

This week, you run the risk of getting so tangled up in “what ifs” that you either become unable to mobilize or you let things get more complicated than they are. While it’s important to be effective in what you do, it’s arguably more important to learn and grow, even from the tough stuff that life has to offer. Before you inadvertently make things messier than they already were, prioritize getting grounded, regrouping your energy, and reevaluating things from that place, Virgo.

Sept. 23-Oct. 22

It’s time to get creative! You may have encountered a loss, or you may be in the throes of a situation that is not going your way. Look at what hurts or what isn’t going well as clear instruction for what needs your attention and energy. If you can be inquisitive and willing to try new things, you’re likely to find real solutions or at the very least more effective approaches to what needs doing. Strive to show up, and show up openly, Libra.

Oct. 23-Nov. 21

This week, you’re likely to be engaging in an important lesson about the difference between asserting your ego and having boundaries. The former involves trying to force your will upon someone or something. Boundaries, on the other hand, are yours to express, embody, and uphold. They are flexible and adaptable. If you want to achieve freedom, do the work of identifying and upholding your boundaries, Scorpio.

Illustration, Kiki Ljung.[/caption]

Nov. 22-Dec. 21

Sometimes you’ve got to let go in order to hold on. This week, you’re likely to be making some meaningful progress in your big-picture goals, but as wonderful as that sounds, it may feel pretty challenging. Part of choosing what’s best for you is rejecting what isn’t. That sounds good on paper, but in practice this can mean confronting a fair amount of loss or scary changes. Be brave and broad-minded, even when your inner experience is challenging.

Dec. 22-Jan. 19

While yes, technically you can have it all, that doesn’t mean that you can have it all at once. More than anything, you need patience this week. If your restlessness compels you to try to force the situation, you’ll end up more stressed and less effective—and no Capricorn likes that math! There is a time for everything, even for uncertainty and insecurity. Strive to learn from where you’re at instead of trying to control your feelings or your situation, my love.

Jan. 20-Feb. 18

Yours is an innovative zodiac sign, and to that end, sometimes the most common sense decision will seem wild or too risky to others. This week it’s important that you consider the most life-affirming options in front of you. This may mean that you step off of the most beaten path, take risks, and generally put yourself out there. Say yes, Aquarius, even when it’s uncertain what will come of it.

Feb. 19-March 20

It’s hard to have faith when there’s no evidence that what you’re doing is the right thing or that it’s going to yield the results that you want. But that’s the very nature of faith! This week is an important one for establishing the base layer from which your happiness and success can bloom. Just because there’s no evidence that things are going according to plan doesn’t mean that they aren’t. Allow yourself the gift of hope as you take life-affirming risks, Pisces.

March 21-April 19

You’re in an awkward place this week. You’re moving through some difficult emotional terrain and making important strides. That said, you may be struggling with having to engage in this work at all. Vulnerability is not fun for most Aries! Cultivating acceptance is fundamental. The simple reality of your presence will fortify you for the path ahead.



Get Chatelaine in your inbox! Our very best stories, recipes, style and shopping tips, horoscopes and special offers. Delivered every weekday morning. Email *

CAPTCHA

Consent * Yes, I would like to receive Chatelaine's newsletter. I understand I can unsubscribe at any time. * *