Your Weekly Horoscope: June 23 - June 29, 2021

Cancer

June 22-July 22

To paraphrase Mark Twain, if you tell the truth you won’t have to work so hard to remember everything that you’ve said. It’s important that you explore the nature of your assumptions and motivations so that you can understand what is true and what isn’t, Moonchild. This week you’re likely to be confronted by a fair amount of anxiety and that can lead you to jump to conclusions, assuming the worst or compromising your empathy and ethics in exchange for safety. Do your best even when you feel your worst.

Learn more about what it means to be Cancer.