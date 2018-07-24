Your Weekly Horoscope: July 25 – July 31, 2018

1. Leo

July 23-Aug. 22 The lunar eclipse in your relationship house is likely to ruffle your feathers and create upsets that you’re not quite prepared for this week. Tend to your feels, especially if they get caught up in knots. How you relate to yourself is the foundation from where you are able to connect with others. Show up and act in ways that reflect your integrity and not your situation, Leo, especially when it would be easiest to do otherwise. How you handle your relationships now will follow you for a long time to come. Learn more about what it means to be a Leo.

2. Virgo

Aug. 23-Sept. 22 Patience is extra hard to embody when you’re uncomfortable being here, now. This week’s eclipse is kicking up major energy, and just in time for your ruling planet to go retrograde. Strive to respond in ways that reflect who you want to be instead of reacting out of kneejerk emotions, Virgo. You’re on the precipice of a major transition, but it’s unwise to act too impulsively now. Sit with your feels, acclimate to your current situation, and act from that informed place. Learn more about what it means to be Virgo.

3. Libra

Sept. 23-Oct. 22 There’s too much stress and conflict in the air for you to pretend that it’s time for “good vibes only.” It’s OK to get angry, to feel frustrated or stressed. Feelings are not your problem, it’s how you relate to them that you need to work on. Allow space for your insides to be messy and contradictory, but try to take actions that reflect clear intentions. You can only act from this present moment, even if it’s not where you’d rather be. Accept and adjust this week, my love. Learn more about what it means to be a Libra.

4. Scorpio

Oct. 23-Nov. 21 You’re not supposed to know what comes next, you’re supposed to act with integrity in the absence of knowing, Scorpio. This week is meant to be an intense emotional reset, and while it may be upsetting or it may be wonderful, it’s an opportunity either way. You’re not likely to see an easy way to cope, so if it can’t be easy, let it be real. Make sure that your actions are in alignment with your convictions, and that you treat others with patience and care. Learn more about what it means to be a Scorpio.

5. Sagittarius

Nov. 22-Dec. 21 In order to have balance you don’t need to have peace or abundance; you need to have a willingness to be where you’re at. Acceptance is a huge theme for you during this lunar eclipse, and if you can receive the truth of where things are at in the here and now, you’ll be able to make better decisions. You don’t need to take all the steps at once, only manage the place that you’re at, and have faith that when your circumstances change, you’ll be able to rise to the occasion. Learn more about what it means to be Sagittarius.

6. Capricorn

Dec. 22-Jan. 19 You have to make some decisions and it’s not likely to be easy, Cappy. The thing that’s for sure is that you can’t keep on doing things the way that you have been. Whether you need to change your actions, your attitudes, or your alliances, it’s time for you to finally do what you’ve been putting off. The only constant in life is change, and when you choose it, it’s likely to be more graceful. What you do now won’t be written in stone, but it will be consequential, so make your choices wisely. Learn more about what it means to be a Capricorn.

7. Aquarius

Jan. 20-Feb. 18 When you act from a place of frustration you’re likely to compound your problems instead of understanding them or making good decisions. The eclipse is in your sign this week and that means that you can for sure expect to have heightened feelings and kneejerk reactions. Make sure that you don’t engage in power dynamics that only reflect your insecurities. This is a time for you to grow beyond self-imposed limitations and into your true potential. Learn more about what it means to be an Aquarius.

8. Pisces

Feb. 19-March 20 When you feel uncertainty about what’s best to do is when you’ll get the most traction out of getting practical instead of emo – which will be extra hard with this week’s lunar eclipse. It’s time to assert yourself, Pisces. If you know that you can’t stay in a relationship without sacrificing your well being, it’s time to get out. If you know that you’re over your job, it’s time to look for a new one. Be the harbinger of change that your life needs right now, Pisces. Learn more about what it means to be Pisces.

9. Aries

March 21-April 19 You may be right, but forcing people to acknowledge it is not going to win you any prize, Aries. If you can validate your perspective, how might your need for others to agree with you shift? This week is likely to challenge your ego, and if you’re willing to be humble this can be a huge opening. Whether you need to show yourself or another person empathy, it’s time to prioritize kindness over winning and to allow yourself to stop struggling against this shifting tide, my love. Learn more about what it means to be an Aries.

10. Taurus

April 20-May 20 Power for power’s sake is kind of like looking directly at the sun — it’s warming for a minute, but will hurt you if you do it for too long. How you relate to what you’ve got, and how willing you are to share it is everything. Make no mistake that you’re on the hook for not only what you’re doing, but the truth of what’s motivating you, Taurus. You may have to answer to your past actions; this week, be prepared to confront some truth, even if it’s ugly or awkward. Learn more about what it means to be Taurus.

11. Gemini

May 21-June 21 Your relationships or general environment are in a state of change, and if you don’t adjust yourself accordingly, you’re likely to have a great deal of frustration and confusion to deal with. You have some pretty set ideas about who you are and how things “should” change, but life is presenting you conflicting evidence. Take enough time to reflect on what you’re being shown so that you can respond with integrity and intention, instead of reacting impulsively, Twin Star. Learn more about what it means to be a Gemini.

12. Cancer