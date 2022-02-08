Your Weekly Horoscope: February 9 - 15, 2022

Jan. 20-Feb. 18

This isn’t the time to waste your energy on distractions. If you’ve lost track of what you really want, or adopted motivations that are not really your own, you may be feeling anxious and out of sorts. Align yourself with your priorities this week, even if that means you need to take a step back from productivity for a bit. A little clarity will go a really long way, Aquarius; don’t be in such a rush that you don’t check to make sure you’re on the right path.

Feb. 19-March 20

This week is an excellent one for taking life-affirming risks. As you do this, some people will support you, while others won’t like it. The question to ask yourself is whether or not those people are really on your side. Allow room for interpersonal discomfort in the name of your overall wellness. Follow through on your plans and pursue your goals, and notice who supports you and who tries to hold you back. Accept what people show you about themselves as a reflection on them, not you.

March 21-April 19

Sure, you can power through upsets and act as though they don’t really bother you, but where is that going to take you? Be brave and strong enough to be honest about your own feelings, Aries. Honouring your truth may or may not change your actions, but it will most certainly improve your relationship with yourself and your own emotional maturity. Have faith in your ability to cope when the going gets hard this week.

April 20-May 20

It’s really hard to tap into your intuition from a place of fear or stress. You run the risk of pushing yourself to come up with answers that you simply don’t have yet, Taurus. As much as you want things to be tied up with a pretty bow, they may not be ready for that yet. Stay with the uncomfortable bits this week, because the things that you feel the most overwhelmed by are exactly the things that need your patience and attention.

May 21-June 21

You’ve been working hard to integrate meaningful change into your life, and now is the time when you’re likely to be confronted with opportunities to slip into old patterns or approach things in new ways. If your ego is maladjusted, either by being too big or too small, you may find yourself impulsively falling back into your old ways. Be brave enough to step into the unknown. If you’re gonna make mistakes, at least let them be new ones, Twin Star.

June 22-July 22

Endings and beginnings are two sides of the same coin; just as one thing starts, something else comes to a close. How you feel about these things has to do with your attitude and situation, more than the inherent value of where you’re at in the cycle of life. Instead of judging yourself, take the time to get grounded and gather up your energy this week, Moonchild.

July 23-Aug. 22

In order to call something new into your life, you first must release your attachments to what you’ve outgrown. This week you may be feeling the drive to change things, and if you do, it’s essential that you first reflect on what you’re doing and why. For things to be truly different and improved, move towards something you truly want instead of only rushing away from what you don’t. Don’t let fear or impatience motivate you, Leo.

Aug. 23-Sept. 22

If you can prioritize the life-affirming parts of your life and choose to invest your energy into them, you will be happier. It’s such a simple concept, but in the busyness of life, with all of its demands, it’s easy to forget. If your choices don’t reflect your passions and interests, it is much harder to derive satisfaction from them. You may need to consider your priorities and reshuffle your commitments this week. You’ve got this one life—make it count, Virgo.

Sept. 23-Oct. 22

The frustrations you’re likely to encounter on your path this week are not a distraction from the work—they are the work. How you deal with upsets and difficulties is a reflection on your character. Take the time you need to get grounded so that you can see the patterns inherent in your situation, Libra. If you do this, you will be able to see and reflect on the history of your own responses and the efficacy of them. Your own past is the wisest teacher of them all.

Oct. 23-Nov. 21

People misunderstand your sign as manipulative. Sure, you can be that way, but that is because you have honed survival instincts. When you feel that you must protect yourself, it can feel like anything goes. This week you may be feeling out of control, and the best thing you can do in the face of those feelings is to nurture yourself, your situation and even those in your environment. As the saying goes, you can catch more flies with honey than vinegar, Scorpio.

Nov. 22-Dec. 21

Most humans’ worst behaviours stem from fear. This week your anxieties may inspire you to act in ways that make things worse for yourself and others. Do your best to stay present with difficult emotions and to be interested in your negative assumptions and beliefs. You run the risk of getting embroiled in power struggles as an unconscious way to work out your difficult feelings. Get right with yourself before you try to fix things with others, Sagittarius.

Dec. 22-Jan. 19

You have decisions to make and regardless of the details, the real questions to be asking yourself are around what you want from your life and what kind of compromises you are willing to make. Opportunity can be a test of how well you know yourself and a chance for you to affirm or abandon your ethics. Don’t say yes because it looks good on paper, say yes because it’s right for you, dear Capricorn.