Your Weekly Horoscope: February 8 - 14, 2023

Jan. 20-Feb. 18

It’s important that you have patience, Aquarius. This doesn’t mean that you have to sit on your hands and wait for things to happen. Instead, apply your enthusiasm and vision for what can be to what is in the present moment. The future is built upon how you engage in the here and now, and it is time for you to bring as much decisive energy into the present as you can. Embrace joy.

Feb. 19-March 20

By Valentine’s Day, the effects of the Venus-Neptune conjunction in your sign are going to be very strong. This means that you are likely to be in a very romantic frame of mind (for better or worse). Do your best to be accepting of yourself and others so that you don’t experience too much disappointment or fantasy about what’s happening in your relationships. This may be a somewhat tricky emotional process, but on the other side of it is the truth, and there is so much freedom in that.

March 21-April 19

Make sure to put your money where your mouth is, Aries. Things may not be perfect, but if you know what you want, it’s incumbent upon you to go for it. This week you may have to face some hard truths, but this only serves to help you on your path to greater satisfaction and engagement in your life. Act motivated by love; whether that means you rush towards or away from a person or thing, it’s totally worth it.

April 20-May 20

While you may be feeling some uncertainty and anxiety, it’s not wise to act or react from that place. Do your best to slow down and reflect on the patterns at play in your life. How have you been participating? And what can you learn about your choices and your actions by reflecting on that? Prioritize self-awareness instead of certainty or outcomes this week, Taurus.

May 21-June 21

You can’t please all the people all the time, but you can make every effort to ensure that your actions are aligned with your word as well as your ethics. Strive to lead with your heart this week, Twin Star. Honour what you feel, without losing track of what you said and what you care about. You don’t need to get it perfect; you just need to keep on showing up, and be right with yourself as you do.

June 22-July 22

The more emotional the relationship, the harder it can be. This week you may find yourself feeling particularly fearful and fixated on what could go wrong, thanks to a Mercury-Pluto conjunction in your relationship house. While you may not be able to stop your thoughts from veering in that direction, you can make an effort to put just as much energy into what could go right. If you’re going to obsess, do it from a positive perspective as much as possible.

July 23-Aug. 22

It’s hard being vulnerable, and you may find yourself caught up in defensive obsessions or trying to make others seem small because that’s how you feel. The key to having love in your life starts with you, Leo. Strive to have healthy boundaries with yourself, and trust that how others respond to them is largely about them. Lean in to what’s true this week.

Aug. 23-Sept. 22

Sometimes the people in your life need you to just listen. It may feel like you’re being supportive when you offer advice or guidance, and oftentimes you are! But it’s wise to always ask first because the act of bearing witness and truly listening can be all the care that your loved one needs. This week, don’t be so quick to find solutions, and don’t forget that your relationships are a collaboration, Virgo.

Sept. 23-Oct. 22

The astrology of this week is likely to have you feeling pretty overwhelmed. Do your best to focus on your own thoughts and feelings instead of trying to divine where others are at. Strive to be intentional about what you say and how you say it as well as what you do and the motivations behind it. This will require that you act with care rather than react in panic. It’ll take a bit of bravery, but you’ve got this, Libra.

Oct. 23-Nov. 21

It may not be possible to live life without stress, anxiety or problems, but it is possible to take a healthy approach to these things. When life hands you lemons, your relationship to yourself doesn’t have to suffer. This week your attitude is all-important, Scorpio. Acknowledge your fears, but keep a positive attitude. Pour love and hope into the things that challenge you most this week.

Nov. 22-Dec. 21

Obsessing on all possible outcomes is not helpful, Sagittarius. It’s time to slow down and reflect on where you’re at, how you got here, what you have to offer and what you need. If you can cultivate more clarity, you’ll be able to find a flow that works for you. You may need to take a risk and trust your instincts, and the best way to empower yourself to do that is by clearing the worries from the forefront of your mind.

Dec. 22-Jan. 19

You may be feeling sad or stressed this week with the Mercury conjunction to Pluto in your sign. This transit is likely to have you in a pensive or negative frame of mind, and the best way to cope with it is by getting grounded and intentional. There may be things going on in your life that you’re not happy with, but there is likely something you can do about it. Strive to find constructive ways of engaging with and approaching whatever needs your care and attention, Capricorn.

