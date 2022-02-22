Your Weekly Horoscope: February 23 - March 1, 2022

Feb. 19-March 20

You’ve got one job, and that is to be the change. This isn’t the time for waiting for others to accept you as much as it’s the time for you to accept yourself, not just in theory but in practice. Conditions are evolving in your life and with them you too must evolve. Give others space to adjust, and be brave enough to just do you this week. This will require flexibility and willingness to let things be uncomfortable for a little while. You’ve got this, Pisces.

March 21-April 19

If you’re feeling scattered, it’s because you are avoiding your own emotions. It may be difficult to slow down enough to get to the bottom of what’s happening within you, but that’s exactly what you need to do, Aries. There is no way to it other than through it, as the saying goes, and if you try to skip over steps, you’re likely to have to circle back and deal with it later. Strive to have enough self-control to act out of clarity instead of defensiveness, this week.

April 20-May 20

As a true child of Venus, decision-making is not always easy for you. This week calls for decisiveness, so here’s a pro tip to help you out: align your choices with your values whenever and as much as possible. There are so many considerations that your situation can become dizzying. While it’s wise to consider all details, when it comes down to it, the way you behave is a reflection on you and no one else. Whether or not you get what you want, act in ways that reflect the person you truly are.

May 21-June 21

Slow down enough to be able to notice how much you’ve accomplished in recent months. You’re coming to the end of a cycle that has been difficult, but, if you’ve been engaging with yourself and the people around you honestly, quite fruitful. Things are different for you, Twin Star, and your job is to trust and embody the changes you’ve worked so hard to generate. While this sounds good, it might feel pretty disorienting this week. Strive to be intentional where you would typically rush or get distracted.

June 22-July 22

If your drive for happiness and security compels you to move too quickly past or through your relationships and responsibilities, you’re likely to find yourself pretty overwhelmed by mid-week. No matter how uncomfortable it may be, leave room in your life for matters to play out this week. You can have what you want, but if you got it all right now, would you truly be happy? Love yourself enough to prioritize being intentional over getting away from difficult emotions.

July 23-Aug. 22

You’re moving through meaningful terrain, and it’s likely to be kicking up some old patterns that you’d rather not be dealing with. Instead of fighting what you’re feeling or experiencing, slow down and strive to understand. A little bit of interest in your situation will go a long way in enabling you to have empathy and patience in the face of overwhelming circumstances. You don’t need to prove yourself to anyone, Leo. Just show up as best you can.

Aug. 23-Sept. 22

You may be feeling ready to jump into action, but if you look around you, you may find that the timing is off. This week it’s important that you consider where others are at before you move forward with changes. If you want to make things different, and I mean truly different, then it’s important that you acknowledge and work with your own tendency to rush past the uncomfortable parts. Taking in your environment and carefully considering your options is not inactivity, Virgo—it’s care.

Sept. 23-Oct. 22

People often misunderstand you, Libra. They assume that you have peace when in fact it’s the thing you most want—not most easily have. This week the best way to compromise your equilibrium is by being over-reliant on others. Instead of trying to figure them out or “fix” their feelings, then, try to sit back and be more watchful of both yourself and others. Allow people to reveal themselves to you, and learn more about yourself by being present for your reactions.

Oct. 23-Nov. 21

Sometimes you can do the right thing for the right reasons and it gets received in the wrong way. Pay attention to how other people are feeling this week and you will be better able to understand why your best efforts are being met with resistance. Sometimes it’s really not about you, even when it impacts you directly. Do your best to find creative ways of showing up, even if it seems like others are goofing off, Scorpio.

Nov. 22-Dec. 21

A true test of your strength will include a test of your impulses. If you continue to strain or overwork yourself, you’ll find that you don’t have the energy needed for what really matters when the time comes. It’s healthy and wise to pace yourself. The worst that can happen is that you have extra time, resources or energy at the end of the day. Do your best to not only show up in the world, but to care for yourself in healthy ways, Sagittarius.

Dec. 22-Jan. 19

As tempting as it may be to follow bright shiny things or hunker down in your routines and habits, now is the time to be building foundations. Your circumstances may be pushing you to act in ways that feel counterintuitive, and if that’s the case, trust it. Your insecurities and fears get loudest when you’re not actively engaged in moving things forward. Luckily, these impulses are not your intuition. Have faith in the big picture of your development, and don’t push yourself or your circumstances past where they’re ready to go.

Jan. 20-Feb. 18

There are so many distractions and it would be very easy to get overwhelmed. Instead of looking outside of yourself for answers, strive to create some space in your life for solitude and reflection, Aquarius. Your fears may be more clear to you than your hopes, and your reactions may be more present for you than your intentions. Don’t lose track of yourself in your efforts to feel better or create (or maintain) security this week.