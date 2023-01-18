Your Horoscope For February 2023

It’s the shortest month of the year and admittedly also a quieter astrological month which is always a welcome intermission. The key to taking full stock of February’s skies is prioritizing enjoyment and nourishment. Whatever you get up to, make sure to centre your intention toward feeling regenerated and rested, and to insist on joy as much as you can. Everything else can wait. Dates to remember for February:

February 5: Full Moon at 16° Leo

February 11: Mercury enters Aquarius

February 18: Sun enters Pisces

February 19: New Moon at 1° Pisces, Venus enters Aries

I highly recommend that you primarily read the horoscopes for your rising sign. If you don’t know your rising sign, you can read for your sun sign (born during the day) and/or moon sign (born at night). Read it all if you like, and take what resonates. To figure out these placements, enter your birth date, location and precise birth time into an astrology app like Time Nomad or online at astro.com. For more guidance on how all of these play together, visit charmastrology.com.

Jan. 20-Feb. 18

Sustaining your nourishment and resources is the theme this month. What is the point of acquiring material goods if not for the joy they bring? Perhaps you rarely indulge this way. For February, court yourself by satisfying your wants more than your needs. As your relationships go through their timely metamorphosis, this month is for romancing yourself.

Feb. 19-March 20

You’ve been working hard, dear Pisces. You undoubtedly deserve to treat yourself. Sing sweet songs, lather your body in exquisite oils, feast on delicious food, style your hair to the high heavens, adorn your neck with jewelry and move your body in ways that generate happiness. February is the month for showing gratitude for your body for keeping you alive. Love yourself up.

March 21-April 19

Keep this month light and low-key, and resist the urge to overbook your calendar with work and social commitments. Flow with your mood as much as you can. Usually, you want to hunker down and introspect around mid-month at this time of the year. You’ll be in the mood for a bit of hermit time and if you’ve been particularly stretched thin, take this month as a way to recover and rest. Don’t overdo it. Keep your schedule as free as a bird.

April 20-May 20

Time to get dressed up and put on your party shoes. You’ve been heavily focused on keeping your life on track, and perhaps you’ve been consumed by too many responsibilities. Give yourself some permission to unwind by spending quality time with your people. Enjoy the company of the folks you like, admire and care for. Get out of your comfy shell. Get inspired by your relationships.

May 21-June 21

It’s your time to shine, dear Gemini. Take life by the horns and take advantage of the glow shimmering all over you. This is the month to shoot your shot, go after opportunities, take up space and be the leader of your life. Don’t be shy. Own up to your talents, hard-earned skills and sexy confidence and competence. Folks around you are inclined to notice and be magnetized by your presence. Go for it.

June 22-July 22

Travel far and wide, either IRL or through your imagination. Either one is great. Get lost in stories and unfamiliar experiences. Go on a getaway, a work retreat or a sweet vacation for pleasure. If this is not possible, make sure to expose yourself to new art and people because you’re overdue for some renewal of inspiration. Get creative with how you want to get out of your daily life.

July 23-Aug. 22

One of your cool gifts is your ability to hone in on someone else’s talents. This can extend to supporting others in stepping into more meaningful authority with their work. Much of that stems from your relationship with shamelessly owning your innate competence, excellence and mastery of your craft. May this bring you worthy collaborators and friendships where you spiral upward toward unprecedented growth. You deserve the best.

Aug. 23-Sept. 22

When was the last time you fell in love? Mind you, falling in love can be a dynamic pull of emotions you can feel towards a person, of course, but you can also fall in love with a visually appealing plate of dessert, that cute puppy you ran into on your walk to work, a perfectly hot cup of tea, the sound of rain hitting your bedroom window or a fond memory, No matter how fleeting or all-consuming, allow yourself to fall in love more, dear Virgo. Being easily enamoured is not foolish—it keeps you strikingly alive.

Sept. 23-Oct. 22

Some of the festive and fun times are starting to get tired, and you’re ready to focus on something else. February is a fabulous time for tending to some of the after-effects of indulgences by setting your health toward more balance. Turn your attention to ordinary chores and work projects to reground yourself. Set up a daily routine that’s pleasurable so you can structure your days with purpose and ease.

Oct. 23-Nov. 21

It is in your best interest to douse your month with as much playtime, creative joy and romance as possible. Go on dates, take yourself out to watch live music, take up oil painting, spend time with kittens—anything that gives you that light-hearted feeling that’s hard to come by these days. If you’ve been particularly sombre and serious with important life situations, it’s even direr that you balance it out with some meaningful frivolity.

Nov. 22-Dec. 21

As high-stakes and long-term projects wrap up, you’ll be in the mood to nest. Take this month to recover and recuperate from too much extroversion. Establish hearty daily routines that support your overall physical, mental, emotional and spiritual health. Beautify your space, change the colour of your fabrics, buy flowers just because and deep clean your home. Take a deep breath and just rest.

Dec. 22-Jan. 19

February is for learning and staying local. Meet new people in your neighbourhood, take up a new course or hobby and travel to new spots in your area that you’ve never been to. You’ll likely feel mentally invigorated by new information, sights and flavours. This is a great time to get lost in studying or just flow with the beauty of your daily life. If your day-to-day is quite stressful, make it a point to problem-solve and troubleshoot so you can establish routines that will keep you sane and happy.

