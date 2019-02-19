Your Weekly Horoscope: February 20 – 26, 2019

1. Pisces

Feb. 19-March 20 With power comes responsibility, with responsibility comes greater accountability. You may have been evading your own success out of fear of what it will bring, and that’s not without wisdom, Pisces. There are unintended consequences to everything, and the more you have, the more you have to lose. That said, life is for living! Don’t let fear stop you from growing. You aren’t safer or happier when you keep yourself small, my love. Learn more about what it means to be Pisces.

2. Aries

March 21-April 19 Change is hard. Your motivations may come from complicated or nuanced places within you, and when you’re striving to change you’ll inevitably be confronted by parts of yourself that you don’t fully understand. Be patient as you find new ways of relating to the habits you’re trying to replace. You’re on your way, but it’s not a straight line, Aries. Make space for things to develop in their own way, even through uncertainties or missteps. Learn more about what it means to be Aries.

3. Taurus

April 20-May 20 You can’t figure it all out, and you can’t track all the details – it’s just not realistic. Give yourself permission to focus on just a couple of things (that’s two!) this week, so that you can make real headway with them, Taurus. If you scatter your thinking, your results will reflect that. You may have to put some things on the back-burner, and if so, make sure to communicate your boundaries clearly to the people that will impact. Learn more about what it means to be Taurus.

4. Gemini

May 21-June 21 Get right with yourself before you go trying to change your circumstances, Twin Star. This week the call is coming from inside the house — your wellness, success, and advancement will only come if you first tend to your inner world. Whether you’ve been dealing with a hard situation or an anxious frame of mind, you need a shift in perspective. Don’t give up and don’t try to control your life. Do your best in the here and now, even if it’s not where you’d rather be. Learn more about what it means to be Gemini.

5. Cancer

June 22-July 22 Don’t start what you can’t finish. This week there will be lots of information coming at you, and lots of ideas in your head. The worst thing that you can do in this situation is to ignore your instincts, or jump to conclusions. Give yourself the space to evaluate your feelings and to determine the best course of action moving forward. You may be on the verge of something exciting — prioritize getting it right over getting it quickly, Moonchild. Learn more about what it means to be Cancer.

6. Leo

July 23-Aug. 22 You need time. This week you’re meant to sit with your feelings and your situation – no matter how uncomfortable that is. You’re not exactly where you’d like to be, but that doesn’t mean that you’re not exactly where you need to be, Leo. Show up in your life in ways that are a little less controlling, and actually listen so that you can respond with intention instead of defensiveness. Where you’re going may be even better than you have planned for. Learn more about what it means to be a Leo.

7. Virgo

Aug. 23-Sept. 22 If you allow other people’s needs to bully you into actions you don’t feel right about, you’ll only succeed in making yourself feel awful. You alone are on the hook for what you do. This week you’re likely to have to contend with other people’s strong opinions, but no matter how much you want to avoid conflict, it’s not worth it to compromise yourself, Virgo. This is an excellent time to learn the difference between avoidance and diplomacy, my love. Learn more about what it means to be a Virgo.

8. Libra

Sept. 23-Oct. 22 Things are up in the air and confusing, but that doesn’t mean that they’re bad. This week you can expect that there will be some complications to handle, but they’ve been brewing for quite some time. Get things out in the open so that you can heal them, Libra. Whether you’re fed up, or you have to deal with the frustrations of someone else, it’s good to confront the truth. Do your best, believe what people tell you about themselves, and strive to be the change you need to see in your life, sweet one. Learn more about what it means to be a Libra.

9. Scorpio

Oct. 23-Nov. 21 To embrace your future with both hands, you must first let go of the past.

When you hold on out of fear, you end up feeling empty and like you’re falling apart, instead of abundant. The past is never fully behind you, but that doesn’t mean that you need to carry every moment with you in your chest pocket. Allow some things to fade. People and circumstances change, and if you don’t change too, you’ll end up feeling left behind, Scorpio. Learn more about what it means to be a Scorpio.

10. Sagittarius

Nov. 22-Dec. 21 It’s not selfish to take what’s yours, Sagittarius. This week you’re likely to have to deal with frustrations, and if you’re not careful, they may quickly turn into power struggles. You don’t need to agree to be on the same side, and you don’t need to get into it with a person who is committed to misunderstanding you. Strive to stand in your truth without trying to persuade others of your perspective. Don’t forget to breathe, my love. Learn more about what it means to be Sagittarius.

11. Capricorn

Dec. 22-Jan. 19 You don’t need to be defensive – people are probably not out to get you, Capricorn. Most people are so wrapped up in their own quest for survival or happiness that they’re barely thinking about you at all. Strip your mind of the idea that you’re in competition with anyone but yourself. What others have has nothing to do with you. Mind your ego so that it doesn’t compel you to actions and attitudes that hurt more than they help, this week. Learn more about what it means to be a Capricorn.

12. Aquarius