Your Weekly Horoscope: February 2 - 8, 2022

Jan. 20-Feb. 18

It may be tempting to lament what isn’t working and languish in frustration or impatience this week, even if it’s not wise. There’s nothing wrong with feeling sad or upset about how things are going, but when you weave a narrative to match your feelings, you run the risk of getting into self-fulfilling prophecies and other self-destructive tendencies. This is an important week for breaking unhealthy habits in how you ruminate. Pay as much attention to how you relate to your circumstances as you do your circumstances themselves, Aquarius.

Feb. 19-March 20

If you are making some big life changes, this week is likely to move things along a little quicker than you were prepared for. Don’t worry about whether or not you’re ready, because you are, Pisces. Instead, strive to remain centred as things move quickly in and around you. Trust that your fears are not intuition, and that the opportunities that you have, whether personal or professional, are well deserved.

March 21-April 19

This week is a good time for you to focus on finding the truth. Consider the big picture of what is happening within you as well as all around you, so that you can determine how to best respond to your circumstances. There are patterns at play in your life that have one commonality: you. Own your part so that you can get the most out of your situation, which includes being generous with your own energies, Aries.

April 20-May 20

Even though it doesn’t always feel like it, your ability to stay present with vulnerability is a power. Don’t recoil from your tender emotions, as they are pointing you in the direction of what needs greater nurturance and care. It may feel like life is moving quickly this week and that you need to keep up. Instead of rushing yourself, strive to centre being grounded in yourself so that you can act from a place of authenticity towards yourself and others.

May 21-June 21

Your ruling planet, Mercury, ends its retrograde cycle this week and you’re likely to feel a great sense of relief. Take care to not bite off more than you can chew just because you’re feeling a surge of energy or an uptick in openings. When you’re making new plans, make sure to consider what you’ve already got on your plate. This is one of those times when opportunity will be a test of how well you know yourself and what you can handle in a healthy way, Twin Star.

June 22-July 22

Some things are worth fighting for, and sometimes it’s simply not worth the struggle. This week you are likely to be confronted with some discord in your relationships. Instead of reacting with defensiveness, try to really listen to what others are saying. You may or may not need to concede, but if you can take your ego out of the interaction, it will be easier for you to understand what’s really going on and figure out your next move, Moonchild.

July 23-Aug. 22

This is a bad time for guessing. This week you’re likely to feel stressed, but the worst thing that you could do is try to fill in the blanks because you’re likely to do so from a defensive or fearful place. If you don’t have enough information, do your best to get it by going to the source. You’re on the verge of big emotional shifts and it’s likely to be uncomfortable—don’t let awkward emotions stop you from handling your business, Leo.

Aug. 23-Sept. 22

If you can’t do it without resentments, maybe you shouldn’t be doing it at all. This week may greet you with pressures that you feel you must cave to, but do you really have to? Consider your relationship to responsibility and obligation, and whether you’re not making things harder on yourself than they need to be. You have a right to your preferences, needs and limits. Believe in yourself even when it’s inconvenient for others, Virgo.

Sept. 23-Oct. 22

The thing about insecurity is that when it feels strong enough, it can compel us to believe that it’s intuition instead of fear. It’s important that you don’t project your worries onto people and situations this week, no matter how tempted you are to do so. Tend to your own emotions, as uncomfortable as that may be, before you engage with others—especially if you’re looking for answers or a resolution to your own emotional state. You’ve got this, Libra.

Oct. 23-Nov. 21

Don’t sell yourself short, Scorpio! This is a special moment in your life where you can rise to the challenge or fall back into old, limiting behaviours. Here’s a challenge for you: Prioritize life-affirming actions and attitudes in all that you do for the next seven days. Make choices that reflect your honest desires and not your fears. Treat yourself and others with the generosity that you wish to see in the world.

Nov. 22-Dec. 21

Follow your gut, but not at the expense of your common sense. Your capacity to see the potential in many things is a gift, but as they say, the devil is in the details. Do yourself the kindness of honestly considering how you’re going to follow through on the things you want to do this week, Sagittarius. You may need to adjust your plans or temper your vision. Even living your dreams requires compromise; just make sure that those compromises don’t compromise you.

Dec. 22-Jan. 19

This week isn’t the best time for closing the deal because you’re unlikely to have enough information quite yet. Have enough confidence to ask for insights where you want them, and help where you need it, Capricorn. The foundations you do or don’t lay at this time will become important in the coming months. Don’t allow people or situations to push you to make decisions you’re not ready for; there’s no shame in needing more time.