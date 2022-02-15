Your Weekly Horoscope: February 16 - 22, 2022

Jan. 20-Feb. 18

This week’s full moon in your relationship house is likely to stir up some uncomfortable emotions as issues from the past emerge. It’s important that you honour, embody, and respect your own boundaries, Aquarius. This will be a bad time for you to break your own rules or disregard what other people are telling you about what they need. Strive to care for yourself and others in ways that feel like care. This means listening to what people tell you they need and generally following through with your word.

Feb. 19-March 20

You’re changing—sometimes that’s going to feel wonderful, and at others it’s likely to feel a bit overwhelming. Offer others some grace in how they respond to your newly expressed boundaries, Pisces. You may have taken your own space and time to figure out what you needed, and now others may need the same. Don’t confuse the discomfort or awkwardness of honouring your needs in new ways, with the heartache that comes from others not respecting those needs. Be patient with growing pains this week.

March 21-April 19

As capable as you are, there are inevitably things in life that you cannot control, no matter how hard you try. This week your fears may get the better of you, despite your best efforts. Instead of trying to inhibit “bad” things from happening, do your best to work with whatever it is, in this moment. Cultivating an honest interest in yourself and the conditions of your life, and pairing that with a healthy dose of humility, will take you a long way this week, Aries.

April 20-May 20

When you run into obstacles it can be tempting to lash out or shut down, but neither approach is going to serve you this week. The things that are not working well in your life are the very things that need your care and attention. Slow down and get grounded so that you can determine not only what to do, but first and foremost, why you are feeling as strongly as you are about what’s happening. Happiness comes from living in accordance with your values, not from getting approval from people that you don’t even really care about.

May 21-June 21

As the saying goes, the antidote to anxiety is action. Don’t allow yourself to wallow in what ifs and worst case scenarios while sitting on your hands, Twin Star. Once you’ve identified what needs doing, do what you need to in order to motivate yourself to get it done. Of course things can go wrong and there is so much unknown. Don’t let any of that stop you from being the change that you want to see in your own life.

June 22-July 22

Your ruling planet, the moon, is full in your neighbouring sign Leo on the 16th, and as per usual you’re likely to be feeling it all. This week it’s important that you don’t take the bait when others act out or get defensive. Remember who you are, Moonchild, and act in ways that reflect your emotional integrity instead of your strongest emotions. Consider the conditions that you need to feel stable and secure in yourself and strive to create them, even if it’s hard, my love.

July 23-Aug. 22

On the 16th the moon will be full in your sign, marking this as a momentous time for you. Consider the ways in which you relate to others, Leo. How you show up in your relationships, how much of yourself you truly share, and the ways that you do or don’t listen to others are all becoming very consequential this week. You may need to reconcile the difference between your intentions and your impact, or you may need to accept that difference in others. Don’t allow yourself to be distracted by petty disagreements. Once you know something is done, move on.

Aug. 23-Sept. 22

If you’re in too much of a rush to fix things or sidestep difficult emotions, you’re unlikely to come to any real resolution this week. Develop a nuanced understanding of your problems before you seek solutions to them, Virgo. It may just be that the things that are presenting as problems are exactly the teachers that you need. If you’re humble enough to learn without making value judgments about the lessons, you’ll find the most peace, and achieve the most effective approach.

Sept. 23-Oct. 22

If you’re feeling stressed or find yourself fixating on upsetting thoughts, especially the things you cannot change, then what you need is introspection, not analysis. Don’t get so caught up in the details that you lose track of the patterns that are operating in your life. By understanding the big picture you can better cope with your feelings and circumstances. Don’t look for the answer, only look for the truth. From that place you can nurture the people and things that are important to you, Libra.

Oct. 23-Nov. 21

You are unlikely to have all the information that you need to make any serious decisions. While that may be frustrating or ill-timed, it is what it is. Get present and grounded so that you can be in a more receptive state. People and situations are revealing themselves to you, but you may be so busy trying to find “the answers” that you miss out on what you’re being shown. Tend to your emotions and state of mind before everything else this week, Scorpio.

Nov. 22-Dec. 21

While you have great intuition, it’s really hard to accurately receive guidance when you’re in a state of worry and fear. Do your best to get grounded so that you don’t act defensively or impulsively. While taking risks is kind of your thing, it would be unwise to jump into something new this week without serious consideration. What you do or don’t do now will have long-term consequences, and so it’s far more important to prioritize the big picture than to protect yourself from sitting in whatever discomfort you’re feeling in the present.

Dec. 22-Jan. 19

Not all setbacks are bad things. In fact, if you always get what you want, you may be pretty unhappy. While your actions may look straightforward on the outside, on the inside you’re likely to be struggling with many perspectives and duelling needs. Don’t be in such a rush to achieve your goals that you don’t first refine them. Take the time you need to reconnect with your raison d’être this week, Capricorn.