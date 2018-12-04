Your Weekly Horoscope: December 5 – 11, 2018

1. Sagittarius

Nov. 22-Dec. 21 On the 6th there is a new moon in your sign, making this an excellent time for innovating something heartfelt. The problem is that, as the saying goes, not all that glitters is gold. This isn’t a good time to take on new things without careful consideration. Say yes to a higher quality of life, to healthier habits and updated attitudes, Sagittarius. Bring in a higher quality of your inner life while slowing down the tempo of your activities this week. Learn more about what it means to be Sagittarius.

2. Capricorn

Dec. 22-Jan. 19 You’re not in control of so many things, and that can be hard to sit with. Have faith in the wisdom of your choices and your ability to cope with whatever comes, this week. You can follow a stream of ‘what-ifs’ all the way down a waterfall if you want, but you’d do better on dry land. Stay aligned with what you do know and let the future unfold in its own time. Take a deep breath, Capricorn — you’re only responsible for this moment. Learn more about what it means to be a Capricorn.

3. Aquarius

Jan. 20-Feb. 18 Uncertainty is inevitable in life, and this week I’ve got some advice for how to handle it when it arises. Instead of trying to understand your problems, first get grounded. Locate yourself in the present moment, and then take a minute to really feel your feelings and notice where they reside in your body. If you can be present, your can handle at least one tiny part of what’s in front of you today. Put one foot in front of the other, one day at a time, Aquarius. Learn more about what it means to be an Aquarius.

4. Pisces

Feb. 19-March 20 Growing your ego into its full size doesn’t mean that you become a huge jerk, it means that you are strong enough to not have to prove yourself to anyone. This week will provide opportunity for you to stand in your power, or to feel the discomfort of shrinking instead. Experiment with ways of showing up with the fullness of your will, your passion, and even of your fears. Don’t diminish yourself in efforts to get along, dear Pisces. Learn more about what it means to be Pisces.

5. Aries

March 21-April 19 There are so many variables that it’s impossible to manage them all. Instead of getting lost in the weeds, use the KISS method this week (Keep It Simple, Sweetheart). Start by reconnecting with the decisions that you’ve made, and realigning with them. Look to the bigger picture for the energy you need to inspire you to the next level this week. You don’t need to know how or when in order to show up here and now. It’s time for follow through, not nitpicking, my love. Learn more about what it means to be Aries.

6. Taurus

April 20-May 20 You can go round and round in circles, or you can just identify your needs and honour them. This week is an excellent one to practice communicating and upholding your boundaries. If you try to convince others to see your point of view, or wait for them to agree with you, you’ll end up feeling turned around and stressed, Taurus. Do what’s right for you because it’s right and not because it will win you favour or attention with others, my love. Learn more about what it means to be Taurus.

7. Gemini

May 21-June 21 When you act defensively or out of fear, you more often than not tend to kick up opposition to your plans, no matter how heartfelt they are. Get honest with yourself about what you really want to go, so you can take steps to actually get there. Stop lamenting where you’re at, what’s in your way, or what you think other people have going for them. You don’t need to be in competition with anyone, and you don’t need to be perfect. Just do you, Twin Star. Learn more about what it means to be Gemini.

8. Cancer

June 22-July 22 Sometimes the cost of pursuing your dreams is higher than you’d rather pay. Seek balance between forging boldly ahead and allowing some space for people to catch up with you. This week is likely to trigger some anxiety in either you, the people around you, or worst-case scenario: both. Don’t worry about getting there quickly, Moonchild, instead strive to get there happy. Compromise in ways that don’t compromise you or where you’re going, my love. Learn more about what it means to be Cancer.

9. Leo

July 23-Aug. 22 It’s as good a time as any to start something new, Leo. The New Moon on the 6th is likely to inspire something exciting — a crush, a creative project, or just a warm, lovely feeling. Avail yourself to it without attachments, Leo. Stay here in this moment for the good and growing of your life without needing things to look a certain way, or stay forever. You don’t need to know where things are going to end up in order to appreciate them now. Find joy and avail yourself of it fully, this week. Learn more about what it means to be a Leo.

10. Virgo

Aug. 23-Sept. 22 When things don’t go your way it’s easy to want to distract or deflect the bad feelings that arise. You may be coping with a disappointment, but it’s not a failing if you’re learning, growing, and trying. Don’t forget who you are and allow your situation to define you. There are so many tools that you have access to – you only just have to remember to use them. Don’t allow your thinking to get small when you’re upset. Rely on your inner strength, Virgo. Learn more about what it means to be a Virgo.

11. Libra

Sept. 23-Oct. 22 Every beginning is an ending, too, but this week it’s time for you focus on what you’re calling in to your life, instead of what may need to be phased out because of it. Have hope, dear Libra — you’ve done the work, put in the time, and are ready for what comes next, my love. For now you need to prioritize self-care in such a way that you can weather whatever storms your way. Find creative solutions to life’s problems, and trust in yourself, my love. Learn more about what it means to be a Libra.

12. Scorpio