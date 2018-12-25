Your Weekly Horoscope: December 26, 2018 – January 1, 2019

1. Capricorn

Dec. 22-Jan. 19 Part of personal power is being able to manage yourself in uncertain conditions. Instead of asserting your will, strive to simply embody it this week. You don’t need to get validation in order for you to be right, and you don’t always need to be plucking fruit from the vine. Sometimes it’s simply the season to cultivate future growth. Be here for the process, dear Capricorn, even when it’s uncomfortable or uncertain. Just because you feel off doesn’t mean that you are. Learn more about what it means to be a Capricorn.

2. Aquarius

Jan. 20-Feb. 18 You need to slow down, even if your life doesn’t want you to. Take some time to get present and to take stock of what you’re doing and whether or not it’s in alignment with what you intended to do. What’s right for you may be in conflict with what others want you to do, and it’s important that you consider what to do about that. Finding balance between your needs, the needs of others, and how you express and care for that gap is in everyone’s best interest this week. Learn more about what it means to be an Aquarius.

3. Pisces

Feb. 19-March 20 You don’t need to be anyone but yourself, and you don’t need to be anywhere but here. This week may kick up some unnerved feelings, and the only way to deal with it is directly. You can’t change the unknowable future any more than you can change what’s in the past. Show up, look openly at your situation, and then give yourself the space you need to identify what you need to do about it. All you’ve got is this moment to manage — don’t overwhelm yourself with anything else, my love. Learn more about what it means to be Pisces.

4. Aries

March 21-April 19 You can worry as much as you like, but it won’t get you very far. This week is likely to kick up some concerns over your future, but it’s wise to first manage your present, sweet Aries. Deal directly with your situation, even if it’s scary. You have more control over events than it feels like you do, but it’s important that you don’t hold all of your cards close to your chest. Say what needs to be said, so you can figure out what needs to get done, Aries. Learn more about what it means to be Aries.

5. Taurus

April 20-May 20 After a period of overextending yourself it’s inevitable that you feel exhausted. This week is an excellent time for a reset, but you’re likely to have to set some limits in order to get there. Don’t worry so much about what everyone is thinking, because you can’t please everyone, Taurus. Determine what you need, considering that part of what you need is the love and support of close people. It’s time for you to set boundaries that reflect the big picture of your needs. Learn more about what it means to be Taurus.

6. Gemini

May 21-June 21 In the words of Theodore Roosevelt: “comparison is the thief of joy”. Take some time to enjoy the beauty of your life, Twin Star! You’re in a beautiful place and it would be a mistake to not stop and smell the roses. Instead of obsessing on what you don’t yet have, or worse, what others have, take time to see your own progress. You have so much to feel happy about, and the more invested you are in seeing it, the easier it’ll be. Learn more about what it means to be Gemini.

7. Cancer

June 22-July 22 You can’t control how others feel, nor should you try. Watch out for your impulse to manage other people as a way to take care of yourself – not to actually make them feel better. It’s OK to sit in discomfort, Moonchild, and it’s OK for others to be uncomfortable, too. Confront the very real problems that exist between you and others without an agenda, this week. That means looking for the whole truth, and not just to get along. Learn more about what it means to be Cancer.

8. Leo

July 23-Aug. 22 When you don’t get what you want it’s an opportunity – even if it’s not a super fun one. Look for ways that you can learn about yourself and the people and situations you’re involved with, especially when things don’t go your way. You have the opportunity to better understand, and then ultimately engage with, your life (both inner and outer). You don’t need things to be chill in order for them to be good — leverage this moment, my love. Learn more about what it means to be a Leo.

9. Virgo

Aug. 23-Sept. 22 It’s not always wise to open yourself to others — make sure that you’re not participating in a self-fulfilling prophecy, Virgo. If you have evidence that a person is unreliable, it’s wise to adjust your expectations and your heart. Self-protection doesn’t mean throwing the baby out with the bathwater, though. Moderate your availability, your investment, and your expectations to better match your situation, and let things unveil themselves from there. Learn more about what it means to be a Virgo.

10. Libra

Sept. 23-Oct. 22 It’s time for parties and tons of social expectations, but you may not be feeling it, this week. When you assert your boundaries people may not like it, but that’s not necessarily a reason to back down. Prioritize self-care, even if it means being a little less available to others. It’s important that you show up how you can, when you can, but anything more ends up getting you into messy dynamics. Be honest about what you’ve got to give, dear Libra. Learn more about what it means to be a Libra.

11. Scorpio

Oct. 23-Nov. 21 It’s wise to protect yourself, but there’s a vast difference between self-protection and hiding. This week will bring an issue to the surface that deserves your care and attention, but likely won’t be terribly easy to deal with. Don’t confuse the discomfort of improving your conditions with that work being bad. Bring realness to the relationships or parts of your life that are struggling, especially if it would be easier to ignore them. What you feed will grow, Scorpio. Learn more about what it means to be a Scorpio.

12. Sagittarius