Horoscope

Your Horoscope For December 2018

It’s the last month of the year! And it starts with Mercury in retrograde. Find out what the end of 2018 holds for you.

by

This month kicks off with some mental fuzziness as Mercury is in retrograde until the 6th, and we have Mars and the sun dancing with idealistic Neptune. The new moon will bring with it bright ideas — just make sure not to gossip, because what you hear now may not be the whole story. The full moon on the 22nd has a similar arc — be careful of jumping to conclusions and stirring the pot, or you may succeed in creating problems on top of problems.

It’s the end of the year and a beautiful time for reflection. Use the shift of Mars into Aries on the 31st to activate powerful resolutions. Happy 2019, my loves!

Sagittarius
12
view slideshow
Photos

Sagittarius
Capricorn
Aquarius
Pisces
Aries
Taurus
Gemini
Cancer
Leo
Virgo
Libra
Scorpio
Facebook
Pin It
Twitter
Instagram
Instagram