Your Horoscope For December 2018

1. Sagittarius

Nov. 22-Dec. 21 You have support all around you, but it’s on you to accept it, Sagittarius. This month may find you feeling restless, because you are ready to transition how you are the way you are. Align yourself with the bigger picture, especially around the new moon in your sign on the 6th. Make use of your opportunities — even your difficult ones — by bringing intention to your responses, but you don’t have to go it alone this month. Learn more about what it means to be Sagittarius.

2. Capricorn

Dec. 22-Jan. 19 You can plan it all out and do everything right, and still you might fail. You can account for all factors, and still surprises may come out of left field. The point is not to try so hard to control outcomes that waste your precious energies or you lose track of your self-worth, Capricorn. You are not what you do — you are so much more. Show up, do your best, and then let go, Capricorn. Learn more about what it means to be a Capricorn.

3. Aquarius

Jan. 20-Feb. 18 It’s time to take up more space in your own life, Aquarius. When you take up more space, you run the risk of taking heat for it, but you also are able to be more whole. It’s time to seek balance, but make sure to do it with consideration of the lessons you’ve learned in recent months, my love. You are in a special position to grow beyond even your own expectations, but you’ve got to start with willingness to outgrow some things. Learn more about what it means to be an Aquarius.

4. Pisces

Feb. 19-March 20 When you come to the end of a cycle it tends to kick up intense emotions, even if you’ve worked long and hard to get here. A little patience will go a long way this month. It’s OK to take a break, Pisces, as long as you use that break to restore instead of just check out. Support your heart through the inevitable questions and choices that December will provoke by taking your time and taking care of yourself. Learn more about what it means to be Pisces.

5. Aries

March 21-April 19 When a light burns too bright it tends to burn out quickly. You don’t need to do all of the things as quickly as possible, Aries. Take time this month to assess what you need in the context of where you’re at so that you don’t drive yourself mad, my love. As we reach the end of 2018, it’s time to give yourself permission to adopt a more reasonable pace. Honour all of your needs and not just your ambitions, my love. Learn more about what it means to be Aries.

6. Taurus

April 20-May 20 As things change all around you, it’s important that you have healthy boundaries, Taurus. Instead of assuming a defensive position, try to leave yourself open. You can say no to whatever you want to, but don’t say no before you’ve investigated. If you have real confidence in yourself you don’t need to know what’s coming, because you trust that you’ll be able to handle it, no matter what it is. Believe in yourself and set yourself on a course for greater thriving, instead of just surviving. Learn more about what it means to be Taurus.

7. Gemini

May 21-June 21 The healing power of love is like a salve for your soul, but it’s not the shopping trip you need to take in order to buy that salve at the store, my friend. Pair self-care, and tending to your personal affairs, with real life, nuts-and-bolts action, Twin Star. You don’t need to have perfect balance between the two, but you do need to be weary of prioritizing one too much over the other. You’re at the precipice of major growth; strive to do the work. Learn more about what it means to be Gemini.

8. Cancer

June 22-July 22 It’s time to create closure, Moonchild. Things are changing in profound ways, and it’d be easy, even if it isn’t wise, to respond to it with fear. It’s time for you to honour your feelings, your needs, and your limits, and to finally shift how you hold your experiences. How you participate is the one thing you can control in life. Find your agency and honour it this month. Learn more about what it means to be Cancer.

9. Leo

July 23-Aug. 22 When you’ve overextended yourself it’s hard to see the options in front of you. This month is likely to kick up some majorly anxious feelings within you, but it’s important that you don’t check out, Leo. Take responsibility for how you’ve said yes to things you would have done better to say no to. Be brave enough to face the truth of what you’re feeling and where you’re at, so you can close out 2018 with clarity, my love. Learn more about what it means to be a Leo.

10. Virgo

Aug. 23-Sept. 22 This isn’t the time to confuse the discomfort of change with your inner voice saying no, because once your ruling planet goes direct on the 6th it’s time to mobilize. This month will meet you with opportunities to grow your life, but you need to start with your assumptions, attitudes, and emotions, Virgo. Don’t waste time rearranging chairs on the Titanic — make meaningful adjustments to what you want to grow, and be willing to walk away from what is no longer serving you. Learn more about what it means to be a Virgo.

11. Libra

Sept. 23-Oct. 22 You’re changing and it’s wonderful and scary and time, Libra. The full moon on the 22nd is going to bring things to the surface, so spend the time leading up to it getting honest. If you believe in your right to assert your needs, you don’t need to be defensive; you just need to be clear. Watch your ego so that you don’t unwittingly create the very drama you’re trying to avoid, dear one. Learn more about what it means to be a Libra.

12. Scorpio