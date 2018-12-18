Your Weekly Horoscope: December 19 – 25, 2018

1. Sagittarius

Nov. 22-Dec. 21 When you’re feeling upset or hurt, it’s tempting to focus on what isn’t working for you in an effort to validate your feels. But this week I offer you this challenge: accept your emotions at their face value, and tend to them with nurturing kindness. Don’t weave a tale or explain and justify — just care about yourself enough to be supportive. This may be uncomfortable, but it will push you to create healthy boundaries and get on with it, sweet Sagittarius. Learn more about what it means to be Sagittarius.

2. Capricorn

Dec. 22-Jan. 19 This week it’s wise to consider which of the things and people that you’re invested in that you actually care about. Realign yourself with your reasons for showing up, so that your actions can better reflect them. The full moon in your relationship house is meant to prompt you to ask yourself to show up for what you love, but that’s hard to do when you’ve lost track of your feels. Don’t phone it in this week, Cappy. Learn more about what it means to be a Capricorn.

3. Aquarius

Jan. 20-Feb. 18 In the everlasting wisdom of TLC, “don’t go chasing waterfalls… I know that you’re gonna have it your way or nothing at all, but I think you’re moving too fast.” If you’re seeking that perfect answer, moment, or fix, it’s time to accept that it just doesn’t exist. What you need is to cultivate flexibility. You and your life are changing in big, important ways, but none of it is stabilized yet. Be willing to slow down and be here for your feels this week. Learn more about what it means to be an Aquarius.

4. Pisces

Feb. 19-March 20 I hereby dub this the Pisces Highway Project week, because it’s all about keeping your side of the road clean. No matter how stressful or emo you get, you get to decide how you interact with others, Pisces. This week’s full Moon is intensifying everyone’s feels and all that energy may lead to some pretty stressful moments. Instead of trying to figure all the parts out, just show up. Participate in ways that you can feel good about, regardless of what anyone else does. Learn more about what it means to be Pisces.

5. Aries

March 21-April 19 You’re strong enough to confront the pain in your heart and the tensions in your life. This week will confront you with the emotional consequences of some long-developing situations in your life, and you may not get what you want, but you will get what you need. Notice the patterns in which you keep on participating, and try to make different, better choices. You can’t change others, but you can change how you relate, my love. Learn more about what it means to be Aries.

6. Taurus

April 20-May 20 It’s so important that you get grounded, Taurus. This week’s full moon is an opportunity to deepen your relationships, but it won’t come from how others are acting – it will come from you. To find new ways of showing up, you must first tend to your inner wellness. Take the time you need to breathe and still your thoughts before you connect with others. The past offers important information, but the present is all you have, and it’s right here, right now. Learn more about what it means to be Taurus.

7. Gemini

May 21-June 21 Sometimes negative obsessions become so normal to you that you don’t even realize that that’s what they are. Look honestly at what you’re indulging in, and whether or not it’s helping you to create the conditions you want to live in. If you’re feeling resentful, you’ve not been honest. If you participate in dynamics or offer up your energy or time in inauthentic ways, you’re likely to feel unhappy. Try to let go of what isn’t truly serving you or others. Learn more about what it means to be Gemini.

8. Cancer

June 22-July 22 Your integrity is all wound up with your feelings — it’s hard to have the former without the latter. This week’s full moon in your sign is a beautiful reset, and if you take it, a chance to release some of the burdens that you’ve taken on. Strive to honour the truth of your feels and be kind to it, Moonchild. You can’t necessarily get others to understand you, but if you have true self-acceptance and self-love, just this week you won’t need to. Learn more about what it means to be Cancer.

9. Leo

July 23-Aug. 22 If you’ve been burning your candle at both ends of the wick, or generally just running yourself ragged, this week it’s time for a break. When you’re exhausted (emotionally or otherwise), it becomes hard to know which of your impulses to trust, and what’s just chatter. Take some space and unplug, even if only for a few hours, this week. You have so much love available to you — let it in, Leo. Learn more about what it means to be a Leo.

10. Virgo

Aug. 23-Sept. 22 You don’t need to know what comes next, or even to get what you want, in order to be on the right path, Virgo. This week requires slow, steady, and methodical processing, and that will leave space for all of your anxieties to rush in, yell their piece, and then rush out. The key is not to listen to what they say, or even to engage with them. Honour the thoughts and impulses that reflect who you want to be — not your strongest feelings. Learn more about what it means to be a Virgo.

11. Libra

Sept. 23-Oct. 22 You don’t actually need people to agree with you or see things from your vantage point in order for you to be right, Libra. It’s time for you to validate your own experience, even if it’s in contrast to that of the people around you. If you don’t need to win others over, imagine how much more energy you would have! You could finally figure out what you really want, and go about the work of putting the wheels in motion to make it happen. Learn more about what it means to be a Libra.

12. Scorpio