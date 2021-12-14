Your Weekly Horoscope: December 15-December 21, 2021

Nov. 22-Dec. 21

Change is inevitable, but you have agency in how you choose to engage with others in the world around you. You may need to pivot in a serious way this week and even if it’s difficult, it’s worth it. Consider the big picture of your relationships so that you don’t overreact to the little things. Show up even if things get awkward, Sagittarius.

Dec. 22-Jan. 19

You’ve worked hard to get where you are, but in classic Capricorn fashion, there’s still more work to do. This week, focus on embodying the changes you’ve worked so hard to create. As you do this, people are likely to notice, and that might make them uncomfortable. Be patient as others adjust to your new behaviour—you’ve had more time to get used to the new you than they have. All beginnings include endings, Capricorn.

Jan. 20-Feb. 18

This week, it’s essential to tend to the innermost layers of the things that are important to you. If you place too much focus on what’s happening in the physical world around you, you’re likely to lose sight of what’s important. There comes a time when the most impactful work we can do is behind the scenes, internally within ourselves. Don’t be scared to step into that silence.

Feb. 19-March 20

Self-care starts with self-reflection. When you feel anxious or overwhelmed is when you need yourself the most. This week, strive to greet difficult emotions with empathy and patience. This might be difficult as we’re used to disassociating from unpleasant feelings. Stay present with your emotions for long enough to understand what they are telling you about yourself and your needs, Pisces.

March 21-April 19

This week, it’s important to recentre yourself and find balance. Some things throw you off balance because they are unexpected or challenging, and others because they’re out of alignment for you. The discomfort you feel in both scenarios can be equal, but their impact is not the same. If you’re going to struggle, struggle to be more whole and healthy. Don’t trade fleeting comfort for sustained wellness, Aries.

April 20-May 20

This week, look out for old patterns showing up in new ways. Don’t get fixated on what other people are saying or doing. Focus on your own thoughts, words and actions. Interact with others in ways that reflect your values and help create the world you want to live in.

May 21-June 21

You have done so much growing this past year and now it is time to embody the changes you’ve been trying to make. Not all of your relationships are likely to survive this transition—as sad as that may be, it’s also OK. Own your progress, Gemini.

June 22-July 22

If you’re feeling frustrated or like things aren’t going your way, don’t take it to heart. The full moon in Gemini on Dec. 18 will stir up some heavy emotions. Focus on strengthening your intentions and convictions this week. Find inspiration in the words of Robert Louis Stevenson: “don’t judge each day by the harvest you reap but by the seeds you plant.” This may not be the time for harvest, but that doesn’t mean you aren’t growing.

July 23-Aug. 22

It’s easy to fixate on what you don’t have, but the things you want aren’t always the things you need. Consider the opportunities that may exist in the face of disappointment, Leo. The truth is that we don’t always know if what we want will bring us happiness. Don’t forget the needs driving your wants this week, my passionate friend.

Aug. 23-Sept. 22

At the end of the day, your choices define you. It’s important that you live in ways that are honest and authentic to you. This week, you may find yourself in a position where you have to choose between your own desires or ambitions and the comfort or needs of others. Carefully consider your actions before taking them. This is not a time to act out of fear or scarcity. Strive to find ways of being true to yourself that are not at the expense of your values, Virgo.

Sept. 23-Oct. 22

Your ruling planet, Venus, goes retrograde on Dec. 18 and that may have you feeling pretty turned around. If intense emotions come up, don’t recoil: instead, sit with your emotions for as long as you can and try to understand them. As paradoxical as it may sound, if you’re willing to be present through the discomfort, you can find peace. Show up for heartfelt transformations and the at times uncomfortable realizations that often accompany them.

Oct. 23-Nov. 21

It can be awkward at times to share how you’re feeling, especially because your emotions run deep, but it’s important to communicate to others how you feel about them. Your relationships have been changing and it’s important that you show up and do your part this week. If you’re waiting for others to make the first move or create the progress you want to experience in your connections, then you may not be taking responsibility for your own participation. Anything you lose from being honest wasn’t there to begin with, Scorpio.