Your Weekly Horoscope: August 7 – 13, 2019

Leo

July 23-Aug. 22

When you are unsure of yourself or your circumstances, you're most likely to slip into self-destructive thinking. This week, be on the lookout for negative obsessions or just running in the same circles over an idea. There is a meaningful difference between giving a thing space versus checking out and not dealing. Check your motives and your approach, but don’t rush, Leo. You’ll figure things out in your own time, so try not to be a bully in the meantime.

