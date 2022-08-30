Your Weekly Horoscope: August 31 - September 6, 2022

Aug. 23-Sept. 22

Let go, Virgo. This week you’re likely to encounter dynamics, internal or external, that feel really challenging. Don’t give up, but know that this also isn’t the time to push. Consider your defences—what do they say about you? Are you trying to protect your present circumstances or your attachments to the past? Do your best to avoid acting out of your ego. What you most need is to sit with your feelings and seek a more creative and sustainable way forward.

Sept. 23-Oct. 22

It’s important to protect the things you care about. This week, you may need to be resolute, or you may feel called to move in a direction that’s decidedly different than others. Don’t be so concerned about fitting in or making waves that you stop yourself before you start. Any risk worth taking is bound to be at least a little bit scary. Strive to orient yourself by turning within for answers before you seek them externally.

Oct. 23-Nov. 21

Don’t take on other people’s stress. This week is likely to find you in some difficult situations. Create balance between considering others’ opinions and honouring your own perspective. You don’t need to close others off in order to be in disagreement with them. You are likely to thrive if you can cultivate flexibility in the presence of upsets. Rigidity is not as powerful as true strength, Scorpio.

Nov. 22-Dec. 21

You don’t need to wait until things get dramatic before you give yourself permission to do what needs to be done, Sagittarius. You may be dealing with a fair amount of stress lately, and if you’re not setting some limits and seeking support and resources, this is the week that it may end up getting to you. Do your best to limit yourself to what you know you can sustain, even if that means drastically reducing your commitments for a couple of days, weeks, or even hours. Self-care isn’t selfish.

Dec. 22-Jan. 19

No matter how badly you want to move things forward, it’s important to adopt a pace that you can sustain before making any promises. Instead of rushing or trying to prove yourself, remember that there are many steps to take towards achieving your goals. You don’t need to be at the final step in order to be exactly where you need to be, Capricorn.

Jan. 20-Feb. 18

This is the right time for optimism. If you are willing to look for the possibility and potential in the things that are before you, you’ll be better poised to make use of them. You don’t need to force your will on a situation or a person. Simply enjoy what you’re exploring, and you’ll inevitably attract others to explore your ideas as well. You’ll catch more flies with honey than vinegar this week, Aquarius.

Feb. 19-March 20

It’s hard to let go of what you know, even when it isn’t serving you. Your challenge, should you choose to accept it, is to step into the unknown and make changes, Pisces. Even if you are slightly comfortable with being uncomfortable, the time has come for you to test new waters. As you grow, you will inevitably outgrow people, places, and situations. Make room for the new, my love.

March 21-April 19

It’s time for decisive action, Aries. That doesn’t mean that you should act impulsively, but the more engaged you are, the more effective you will be. Within this, the moment is primed for you to acknowledge and cope with your fears. You may have to grapple with insecurity or simply get more realistic so you can identify the best use of your energies. This week, it’s totally worth it to get your hands dirty, my fiery friend.

April 20-May 20

You need a break, Taurus! You’re likely to start off the week feeling pretty stressed out. If you’ve taken on too much or lost track of your basic needs, you may find yourself distracted by anxieties and easily upset for that reason. Understand that whatever it is that’s happening now needs emotional attention from you. Do your best to move through difficult emotions in ways that reflect care instead of fear, my love.

May 21-June 21

In order for any sustainable progress to be made in the material world, it’s crucial to have a foundation within oneself. This week, you’re likely to feel pretty distracted and all over the place. This can unfortunately translate to anxious thinking and getting so caught up in the details that you lose the thread of what’s actually happening. Prioritize reflection. While that may slow down your immediate material progress, it will save you tons of time and energy in the big picture (trust me).

June 22-July 22

It’s easy to get thrown off when you don’t know what’s happening or what to make of things, but don’t miss out on the opportunity therein! This week, what you don’t know or understand is meant to point you toward investigation, curiosity, and even enthusiasm. You don’t need to be in control in order to be safe, and you don’t need to know what comes next in order to actually have some control. Keep your mind open, Moonchild.

July 23-Aug. 22

Don’t let what-ifs get you down, Leo. This week, you may find yourself overwhelmed with worries about the future. This isn’t a good time to make any permanent changes. Instead, do some contemplating, and sit with whatever you find. This will bolster your internal stability before you make material decisions. Things are changing, and you have agency within that. Get grounded before you get going.

