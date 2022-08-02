Your Weekly Horoscope: August 3-9, 2022

Feel your feelings—and when you cool down, you can try to figure out what it all means, Aries.

July 23-Aug. 22

Take a diplomatic and creative approach to coping with uncertainties this week. This isn’t a great time for barreling ahead as though you had no care in the world, but that doesn’t mean you need to hide from progress, either. Pair earnest introspection with open-minded exploration, Leo. You may be on the verge of making big things happen, so put in the care to make sure that they’re the right things for you.

Aug. 23-Sept. 22

Reach for what you love. There’s so much to be learned from your past, but your happiness can’t live there exclusively. Prioritize and protect the parts of your life that support you in being yourself and being joyful. You may need to nurture and feed those parts of your life, which is a labour of sorts. As long as you don’t forget why you’re doing it, hard work that is life-affirming will pay off for you in a big way this week, Virgo.

Sept. 23-Oct. 22

In your haste to get things done, you may run the risk of overstepping this week, Libra. This is an important time for you to centre your feelings and needs, but that doesn’t mean you should do these things at the expense of being considerate of others. Seek a balanced way of relating to others that doesn’t require undue self-sacrifice or position other people’s needs and feelings as irrelevant.

Oct. 23-Nov. 21

If you allow your ego to drive you, you will find yourself twisted in knots this week, Scorpio. Instead of trying to control things or evade vulnerability, strive to be curious about your reactions as well as your situation. Nothing is written in stone right now, and you have a hand in how matters develop. Do your best to avoid acting out of defensiveness or without care, my love.

Nov. 22-Dec. 21

The path to freedom can sometimes require letting go of many things that bring you comfort or happiness. The key is to be clear about what it is you want and why. In this way, you can determine what in your life is an attachment that holds you back versus one that enriches your life. This week, you don’t need the answers—what you truly need is to be asking the right questions, Sagittarius.

Dec. 22-Jan. 19

If you’ve been pushing yourself too hard and not taking the time you need to emotionally integrate, you’re likely to feel pretty overwhelmed this week. Not only is this uncomfortable but it can also lead to making some pretty odd decisions. Carve out some time to recover, restore and relax, Capricorn. You do not always need to be going in order to be progressing in the right direction.

Jan. 20-Feb. 18

Do the right thing because it’s right, not because of what you think you’ll get out of it. This may be an impossible goal in many situations, but this week you are meant to point your energies and attention in the direction of your convictions and beliefs (instead of convenience and compromise). Before you decide it’s impossible, strive to create a life you’re excited to live, Aquarius.

Feb. 19-March 20

Trust your gut, Pisces! Fear has a funny way of turning you against your own instincts, but when you’re overwhelmed is when you need your instincts the most. Agonizing over the details isn’t going to make them clearer to you. Get grounded enough to consider the patterns that are running through your life. Learning from the past is one of the most efficient ways of creating a future that you’re happy to grow into.

March 21-April 19

When your analyzer gets too loud, it drowns out your intuition. We have different parts that are right to use at different times and in different situations. This week you may be feeling upset about something, and it might be tempting to try to get logical about it as a way to try to cope with your emotions. Unfortunately, this won’t work! When you’re activated, it’s time to feel your feelings, and when you cool down, you can try to figure out what it all means.

April 20-May 20

Protect your peace, Taurus! This week, you have big decisions to make, and they may have a meaningful impact on your life. Either way, make sure that you are considering not only what you can achieve or what others will think, but how your choices will make you feel. Centre your own inner landscape and desire to be well and joyous, even if you need to make delicious lemonade out of your lemons.

May 21-June 21

You have likely been struggling with a fair amount of anxiety or negative thinking, and it’s exhausting. This week is the time for you to shift your perspective, Twin Star. Make the decision to seek the positive, the potential, and the things you have to be grateful for. You don’t need to ignore the negative. In fact, that wouldn’t be very helpful! Instead, cultivate a more balanced and comprehensive take on where things are at so you can more gracefully get where you want to be.

June 22-July 22

Anxiety, feeling overwhelmed, and fear of the unknown may be dogging you this week. The best way to cope with these feelings is by staying centred, Moonchild. If you seek to anchor yourself through others, you’ll end up feeling more confused than ever. Be a good buddy to yourself, because the relationship that you have with you is not only important for your wellness, but it’s also the foundation to your relationships with others.

