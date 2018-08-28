Your Weekly Horoscope: August 29 – September 4, 2018

1. Virgo

Aug. 23-Sept. 22 Not knowing can be magical and exciting — or the absolute worst. There’s so much that you can’t know right now, and even more that’s out of your control. What you do with the feelings that this induces is yours to manage, even if it feels like another piece of the puzzle that is confusing you. Strive to have acceptance and not answers this week, Virgo. Focus your energies on what you can manage and influence, no matter how small those things are, my love. Learn more about what it means to be a Virgo.

2. Libra

Sept. 23-Oct. 22 Don’t lose sight of the big picture, Libra. You may find yourself so worried about what’s immediately in front of you that you stop looking around you. This strategy will bring you nothing but stress, and what’s worse, it will limit your capacity to enjoy what you have, as well as what you see as possible. This week is all about perspective — adjust yours so that you can see the abundance inherent in your situation, even if it’s hecka demanding, my love. Learn more about what it means to be a Libra.

3. Scorpio

Oct. 23-Nov. 21 When you feel scared and stressed is when it’s easiest to stop being creative. Don’t allow yourself to obsess or overinvest in your stressful thoughts this week, Scorpio. When things aren’t as you want the to be is when you are most likely to get frustrated and do something self-sabotaging, so here’s a pro tip for self-care this week: tend to your feelings before you seek resolution to your problems. Find acceptance of where you’re starting from before you go trying to change it. Learn more about what it means to be a Scorpio.

4. Sagittarius

Nov. 22-Dec. 21 What’s the sweet spot between your sense of freedom and your need for security? This week you may find yourself struggling against conflicting desires: to throw it all away and to build it up to another level. The key here is to intentionally respond to your situation instead of reacting emotionally. No matter what you do going forward, you’re going to need to make some compromises; consider which concessions will help you to be happier in the long run, ‘Tarius. Learn more about what it means to be Sagittarius.

5. Capricorn

Dec. 22-Jan. 19 As you grow into yourself you have to check your ego to make sure that it’s growing with you – not in size, but in depth. It’s all about balance, Capricorn. You have to be able to take as much as you give, or you’re likely to build up resentments or insecurities that destabilize you and your whole operation. This week, find people who you believe are good models of behaviour. Seek inspiration from people who’ve done it before you or who are doing it better than you right now. Learn more about what it means to be a Capricorn.

6. Aquarius

Jan. 20-Feb. 18 When you leap off a cliff it’s hard to see the ground rushing to meet you. So much of life is all about perspective — when you’re leaving a room it looks so different than when you first entered it. What you’re looking at may be intimidating or frightening because it’s new, and not because it’s bad. Don’t confuse the anxiety of change with some sort of intuitive flash that things are going poorly. You’re on your way, Aquarius. Don’t allow the fear of the unknown to tell you any different. Learn more about what it means to be an Aquarius.

7. Pisces

Feb. 19-March 20 How you engage with frustration is a meaningful skill to have. When you make your plans based on best-case scenarios you’re setting yourself up for a fall. It’s time to advance your ambitions this week, and it’s likely to take some serious patience and reorganization. Cultivate tools that help you to express and experience what upsets you in a healthy way so that you don’t unintentionally shoot yourself in the foot out of impatience, my love. Learn more about what it means to be Pisces.

8. Aries

March 21-April 19 How do you gauge success, Aries? I don’t mean to ask how your parents, your friends, or even society determines what success is; how do you know when you’re doing well? It’s important that you have your own standards and ways of evaluating your progress. This week will find you asking some essential questions and, as cheesy as it sounds, the answers are within you. Question everything as you strive towards your goals, my love. Learn more about what it means to be Aries.

9. Taurus

April 20-May 20 You can justify your anxieties all you want, but how exactly does that help you? You may find your fears very compelling, but that doesn’t make them right. You’re in a tug-of-war with yourself about something, and if you don’t acknowledge it and investigate what you’re really concerned about, you may find yourself caught up in some seriously paranoid thinking, Taurus. This week, ground and centre yourself before you go chasing conspiracy theories. Learn more about what it means to be Taurus.

10. Gemini

May 21-June 21 If you allow yourself to slow down and notice it, you’ll see that you’ve come a long way, baby. Take stock of where you’ve come from in efforts to contextualize where you’re at, Twin Star. It’s not enough to grow — you need to take time to acknowledge and celebrate your development. Part of being responsible to yourself is to honour your own progress. Enjoy the fruits of your labours this week, even if you still have a great deal of work in front of you. Learn more about what it means to be Gemini.

11. Cancer

June 22-July 22 When you’re exhausted or overwhelmed is when you’re most likely to misunderstand the intent behind others’ actions. Things are likely not as they seem, Moonchild, and that’s not good or bad – it’s interesting. Try to get grounded before you get investigative, and get investigative before you come to any hard and fast decisions about your relationships, my love. This week is all about the way you do the things you do, so take a deep breath and explore. Learn more about what it means to be Cancer.

12. Leo