Horoscope

Your Weekly Horoscope: August 28 – September 3, 2019

The new moon on the 30th in Virgo may bring out analytic tendencies, so find out what this week holds for you.

by
Illustration, Kiki Ljung.

Virgo

Aug. 23-Sept. 22

The new moon in your sign on the 30th is a gift, Virgo. All of this Virgonian energy may trigger your analytic tendencies in an upsetting way, or it can help you to get more grounded in the here and now. What you’re experiencing now does not exist in isolation—it is part of a pattern of events, and you’ve been here for it all. Find the will you need to take active strides towards what you want, while letting go of the need to control what it looks like.

 

Learn more about what it means to be a Virgo.
